American Water Shares Important Tips for Identifying Scammers on Utility Scam Awareness Day

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Utility Scam Awareness Day, American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., wants to keep customers and the general public safe by sharing some valuable tips that can help identify and avoid scammers who prey on unsuspecting utility customers.

Utility company imposters usually try to scam people in two ways: they may pretend to be a utility worker to gain access to someone's home, or they may contact the person urgently, either by phone or another means, asking for immediate payment to avoid discontinuation of services. It's important to be cautious and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a utility worker before letting them into your home or providing any personal information.

American Water urges customers and the general public to verify the identity of utility workers by requesting identification before granting access to their homes or businesses:

Always verify. When unsure about an incoming phone call or email, stop the communication and verify with the utility company's customer service number to confirm legitimacy.

When unsure about an incoming phone call or email, stop the communication and verify with the utility company's customer service number to confirm legitimacy. Be skeptical. When receiving a phone call, text message, email, or visit from someone, be sure to ask questions and verify their identity before giving out any personal or financial information.

When receiving a phone call, text message, email, or visit from someone, be sure to ask questions and verify their identity before giving out any personal or financial information. Remain calm. Scammers thrive on panic. If you are worried, hang up the phone or close and lock your door, and call your utility company to verify.

Scammers thrive on panic. If you are worried, hang up the phone or close and lock your door, and call your utility company to verify. Never give cash. Our employees and contractors never collect money or credit card information from customers in the field.

By implementing these tips, you can stay one step ahead and safeguard your personal information from being compromised.

For more information, visit the Better Business Bureau here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formally Twitter) and Instagram.