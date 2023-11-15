Alchemy Sciences, Inc and PECOM Servicios y Energia S.A. Announce Strategic Alliance

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemy Sciences (“Alchemy”), a leading oilfield technology company, today announced a strategic alliance with PECOM Servicios y Energia S.A. (“PECOM”). The exclusive partnership will leverage Alchemy’s innovative chemical technology platform, MaxORSM, to enhance well productivity and significantly improve recovery rates across PECOM clients/assets. The alliance will deliver Alchemy’s customized products and services to PECOM’s wide client base of oil and gas operators in Argentina, Brasil, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia.

The strategic alliance represents a step forward and unique proposal in the region for both parties as it will leverage PECOM’s laboratories, product development, regional network, and distribution capabilities with Alchemy’s proprietary technology, chemistry, and technical resources to develop, manufacture, and deploy custom chemical solutions for upstream operators in the region.

“Through a 70-year presence within Latin America, PECOM continues to invest in the future of Latin America, capitalizing on deep local expertise and regional footprint. We are pleased to partner with PECOM to meet their clients’ needs for specific chemistry solutions designed for each unique system being treated,” said Jacob Thomas, CEO, Alchemy Sciences.

The strategic alliance expands Alchemy’s international footprint to several Latin American countries as well as strengthens PECOM’s position as a leading oilfield services provider within Latin America.

About Alchemy Sciences

Alchemy, a leading oilfield chemicals company, is at the forefront of driving advancements in hydrocarbon recovery and maximizing the value of acreage. Alchemy’s groundbreaking chemical technology platform, MaxORSM, successfully addresses the challenges posed by low recovery factors and production efficiency limitations.