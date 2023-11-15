LUMINESS Selects Cart.com to Simplify Its Fulfillment And Customer Engagement Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere, today announced that LUMINESS, the market leader in airbrush technology for more than 25 years, has selected Cart.com as its fulfillment and customer engagement partner. The partnership will help LUMINESS enhance its customer experience while driving loyalty by leveraging Cart.com’s software-enabled fulfillment and customized support capabilities.

“We’re proud to partner with LUMINESS to deliver a best-in-class fulfillment and customer support experience that enhances the company’s mission of providing quality beauty solutions for the everyday woman,” said Omair Tariq, Founder and CEO of Cart.com. “LUMINESS has been a leader in the direct-to-consumer cosmetics industry for nearly two decades and we’re excited to play a part in their next stage of growth,” continued Tariq.

Cart.com’s technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) offering enables its customers to automate and simplify omnichannel fulfillment operations, reduce costs, and deliver real-time visibility and control through its proprietary order, inventory, and warehouse management software and predictive analytics. The company’s nationwide network of facilities provides speed, flexibility, security, and convenience for consumer brands and B2B organizations selling and distributing across channels.

Cart.com’s customer engagement solution creates seamless experiences across every channel, covering inbound and outbound telesales, omnichannel customer support, strategy and consulting and call center transformation. The company’s customer support representatives are focused on delighting and retaining its brand partners’ customers and increasing upsell and cross-sell potential in every engagement.

“We are excited to tap Cart.com’s technology expertise and leverage the company’s fulfillment and customer experience capabilities to continue delighting our consumers throughout their shopping journeys,” said Aaron Wilcox, COO of LUMINESS. “Cart.com’s knowledge of our business and products makes them the right partner for us to ensure each of our customers receives the right support from pre- to post-purchase,” continued Wilcox.

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and empowers thousands of multichannel merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company offers a complete suite of digitally driven logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies. Cart.com supports over $8 billion in gross merchandise value and operates 14 omnichannel facilities nationwide totaling over 8 million square feet of space.

ABOUT LUMINESS

Nearly 25 years ago, LUMINESS began a mission to provide innovative beauty solutions, not compromised by the constraints of the traditional beauty market and ones deeply connected to the people who use them. As the #1 global leader in Airbrush Systems, we have continuously developed innovations rooted in our Air-Delivered Beauty™ expertise, allowing customers to transform their makeup, skincare, haircare, and overall beauty routine. We are committed to ensuring that our products are safe, effective, never tested on animals, deliver exceptional results and most importantly that our customers are 100% satisfied.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.