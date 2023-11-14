Ricardo Gonzalez Padilla Appointed CEO of NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Gonzalez Padilla as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. With an extensive career spanning over 30 years in the Financial Services sector and a dedicated focus on healthcare and international insurance for the past fifteen years, Mr. Gonzalez Padilla assumes the leadership of NextGen i.i. with a wealth of experience and expertise. His distinguished track record includes key roles at prominent companies like Accenture and Bupa, as well as various leadership positions within the insurance sector.

A Visionary Leader

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Gonzalez Padilla has played a pivotal role in shaping the international medical insurance industry landscape in Latin America and the Caribbean region. He has served on the Board of Directors of numerous prominent insurance companies in the region and held the position of Senior Vice-President, where he defined strategic vision, managed finances, and established operational models for leading international private medical insurers.

A Customer-Centric Approach

In his new role as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at NextGen International Insurance (NextGen i.i.), Mr. Ricardo Gonzalez Padilla is poised to drive the company's strategic vision across the dynamic markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. His appointment heralds a significant milestone in the company's journey toward becoming a paramount player in the insurance industry within these regions.

Mr. Gonzalez Padilla brings with him a wealth of expertise accumulated over three decades in the Financial Services sector, with the last fifteen years devoted to the intricacies of healthcare and international insurance. This impressive background empowers him to navigate the intricacies of the insurance landscape.

Mr. Gonzalez Padilla expressed his profound commitment, stating, "Leading NextGen i.i. through its journey will only be possible by placing the insured in the center of everything we do, from product design to customer interaction and when receiving medical services." This bold approach underscores the company's intention to provide comprehensive support and care for its policyholders, transcending the traditional boundaries of insurance.

Vision And Mission

His vision encapsulates a noble aspiration - that of becoming the "Healthcare Advocate" for all those entrusted to NextGen i.i.'s care. To achieve this, Mr. Gonzalez Padilla emphasizes the importance of ensuring that policyholders are not just insured but well-informed. NextGen's dedication to keeping its policyholders educated on how to maintain their health and utilize the resources offered is central to its mission.

Under his guidance, NextGen i.i. is poised to elevate its role in the insurance industry while fostering a deeper sense of trust and care among its policyholders in Latin America and the Caribbean.

About NextGen International Insurance

NextGen i.i. is a trusted provider of insurance solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to protect individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on customer satisfaction, NextGen i.i. strives to deliver exceptional service and value to its policyholders. Visit NextGen https://www.nextgen.me

Upcoming Milestone

NextGen i.i. is set to introduce its newly crafted suite of international health insurance products and services in the last quarter of 2023.