Toi Labs Announces New Agreement With Nazareth Home to Advance Resident Care Through Innovative Toilet Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toi Labs, a rapidly growing startup transforming toilets for healthcare, has entered into an agreement with Nazareth Home, an award-winning aging care leader in Kentucky, to provide TrueLooⓇ smart toilet seats for resident rooms in its personal care program. This strategic relationship is a step further in Nazareth Home's commitment to embrace innovative technology and products that help improve the health outcomes of its residents.

TrueLooⓇ from Toi Labs, a global pioneer in digital health technology, is a toilet seat that provides automated real-time data collection and analysis, offering insights into residents' wellness. It non-invasively monitors intake levels, stool and urine contents, and other vital health metrics without any burden to the user. These insights can point to early warning signs of abnormalities that have been shown to be associated with chronic conditions, which can progress into more significant health issues that may lead to emergency room visits or hospitalizations.

"Upon admission, our nursing team manually monitors the resident’s toileting very closely for the first few days. This innovative bathroom technology now automates that process while adding privacy, provides early detection of meaningful changes, reduces human reporting errors, and enables us to adjust the individual’s care in real time,” said Mary Haynes, President/CEO of Nazareth Home. "Any time we can utilize preventive technology like this to improve the wellness of the resident, it’s a win for everyone involved - the patient, their family, our staff, and our organization.”

About Toi Labs

Toi Labs’ TrueLooⓇ toilet seat scans human output to support better health and wellness. Every year, millions of older adult hospitalizations are related to conditions that show up in stool and urine. Over 20 senior living operators with a reach of more than 323 communities use TrueLooⓇ technology. For more information, please visit toilabs.com.

About Nazareth Home

Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Nazareth Home is a nonprofit, 5-star rated long-term care and recovery community. We are a recognized leader in delivering person-centered health and wellness services for aging adults. Through individualized care, innovative technologies, and meaningful connections, elders are empowered to explore the joy of living. To learn more, visit nazhome.org.