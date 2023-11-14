Certinia, a Leader in Professional Services Automation, Selects Ooma Enterprise for Call Centers Across the Globe

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Certinia, a leader in Professional Services Automation, has selected Ooma Enterprise to power its inbound and outbound call centers across the globe.

Certinia (https://certinia.com/) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management, financial planning, and accounting. Formerly known as FinancialForce, Certinia offers Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions – delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform – providing the ability to run a connected services business, delivered with intelligence and business agility.

Looking to improve efficiency and reduce costs for its employee telephony and outbound call centers, Certinia chose Ooma Enterprise because of the flexibility it offers through open APIs and point-and-click custom call flows. Employees at Certinia locations in Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States were able to migrate to a single unified solution – Ooma Enterprise. Since Ooma Enterprise integrates with many platforms like Salesforce, the experience is enhanced as well.

The introduction of Ooma Enterprise was so successful that Certinia has since extended the service to its inbound sales and customer support teams.

Ooma Enterprise (https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/) is a unified communications platform that can easily be configured to meet the evolving needs of organizations rather than forcing them to swallow a one-size-fits-all solution. A dedicated customer success team walks new customers through the process of specifying and implementing Ooma Enterprise, which delivers a full suite of features including voice, chat, texting, virtual fax and video meetings that are easily managed through an online portal.

“ We are delighted that Ooma Enterprise could so quickly meet our calling needs in a way that immediately simplifies operations and saves us money,” said Bailey Szeto, chief information officer of Certinia. “ And I’m especially pleased by the power of Ooma’s APIs to integrate telephony into our call center technology stack, so agents can use a single softphone for one-click calling from our product as well as Salesforce.”

“ Certinia is a great example of how Ooma Enterprise adapts to different customer requirements across platforms and across continents,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “ We’re also appreciative that Certinia recognized how Ooma Enterprise can expand within their organization to provide more value than initially expected.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.