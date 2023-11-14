Baker Tilly Teams Up with Sustain.Life and Sumday to Transform Emissions Reporting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organizations worldwide face mounting pressure from regulators, investors, employees, customers and communities to effectively track, manage and report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces strategic collaborations with Sustain.Life and Sumday, two pioneering organizations transforming emissions-reporting solutions for businesses of all sizes.

“With the regulatory landscape rapidly changing, the need for effective controls over non-financial reporting is more important than ever,” said Srinand Yalamanchili, Baker Tilly ESG and Sustainability Director. “Combining Baker Tilly's industry-focused ESG and sustainability advisory and assurance expertise with the platforms of Sustain.Life and Sumday creates a comprehensive and adaptable suite of emissions-reporting solutions that empower organizations to measure, manage and report their environmental impact.”

Sustain.Life is a leading carbon management SaaS platform that empowers companies of all sizes to measure and report their carbon emissions while providing guided actions to meet their reduction goals. The platform equips organizations with intuitive tools to efficiently navigate and manage intricate emissions profiles and complex supply chains while also providing a host of features to support comprehensive decarbonization efforts across scopes 1, 2 and 3.

Annalee Bloomfield, CEO of Sustain.Life, said, “Sustain.Life is focused on helping companies meet near-term compliance and disclosure requirements while also building the foundation of longer-term sustainable operations. Our audit-ready reporting platform grows with clients to enable data-driven decision-making, target setting, and meaningful progress toward decarbonization. We are thrilled to join forces with a premier firm like Baker Tilly and are confident that merging our innovative software with Baker Tilly's impressive services will deliver meaningful value.”

Sumday, a transparent and robust greenhouse gas accounting platform, holds ISO certification and is SOC2 complaint. Sumday is used by organizations of all sizes, from public to small and medium-sized companies, to affordably track and report on their emissions to an audit ready standard.

“Organizations want to understand their emissions and importantly, they want to support their suppliers to start greenhouse gas accounting as well, improving the quality of their scope 3 accounting over time,” said Jessica Richmond, CEO of Sumday. “Sumday delivers an education first approach, providing online training, accounting software and technical support to clients and every single company in their supply chain. Auditable carbon accounting and reporting is becoming both a commercial and compliance requirement for many clients, and we're delighted to collaborate with Baker Tilly to help more companies embed carbon as an extension of their financial accounting and reporting.”

Baker Tilly's collaboration with Sustain.Life and Sumday enhances organizations' capability to effectively meet emissions-reporting requirements, regardless of their size or industry. Discover Baker Tilly’s comprehensive and industry focused ESG and sustainability advisory and assurance services: bakertilly.com/esg.

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 41,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.7 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Sustain.Life is a SaaS platform — and Certified B Corporation™ — that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other stakeholders. Sustain.Life is also proud to be a UN Global Compact signatory.

Sumday is an accounting platform designed for transparent and robust GHG accounting. With an accessible subscription model that can be scaled according to business size, Sumday supports companies to upskill their teams with market leading training while making carbon accounting part of business as usual.