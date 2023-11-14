ZincFive Unveils Expanded Lineup of Nickel-Zinc UPS Battery Cabinets for the Data Center Industry

The latest BC 2 – 500 and BC 2 – 300X products demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering the most compact footprint per kilowatt, surpassing the already industry-leading footprint of ZincFive's original BC 2 battery cabinet.

ZincFive’s NiZn technology offers minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, active cooling for a wide operating temperature range, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical applications in data centers, while placing an emphasis on sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of two new product offerings within the BC Series UPS Battery Cabinet lineup: the BC 2 – 500 and the BC 2 – 300X. ZincFive also announced a new ultra-high-rate battery, the Z5 13-90, which will power the new battery cabinet models.

ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solutions with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS inverters. The latest BC 2 – 500 and BC 2 – 300X products demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering the most compact footprint per kilowatt, showcasing consistent advancements with each new release, and surpassing the already industry-leading footprint of ZincFive's original BC 2 battery cabinet.

Both new models are powered by a new ultra-high-rate monobloc battery from ZincFive – the Z5 13-90. This ultra-high-rate battery, while maintaining the same case size as its predecessor, now delivers even greater energy and power thanks to a boost in both amp-hour capacity and a remarkable 50% increase in maximum current carrying capability. The Z5 13-90 uses the same NiZn chemistry that has been delivering best-in-class power density, as well as superior safety and sustainability, for over 10 years.

“As ZincFive continues to push the boundaries of innovation with our powerful, safe, and reliable nickel-zinc battery technology, the expanded BC 2 product line stands as a versatile solution to address the full spectrum of present and future data center demands,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “Furthermore, as sustainability becomes increasingly paramount in data center backup battery systems, ZincFive and our valued customers are unwavering in our joint mission to reduce carbon footprint while maintaining the highest standards of safety and performance."

The original BC 2 battery cabinet measured only 21" in width and had an industry-leading compact footprint with the original Z5 13-80 battery. Now, with the addition of the new ultra-high-rate Z5 13-90 battery and an upgraded power path to support the increased current and power output, the BC 2 – 500 reduces that industry-leading footprint by up to 25% and provides an overall footprint reduction of up to 60% when compared to the other battery solutions.

The BC 2 – 300X is focused on delivering more runtime for customers with lower power requirements. Utilizing the higher energy density of the upgraded Z5 13-90 and the compact footprint of the BC 2 cabinet, the BC 2 – 300X can save valuable footprint while providing extra runtime at a given power level.

ZincFive’s NiZn technology offers minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, active cooling for a wide operating temperature range, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical applications in data centers, while placing an emphasis on sustainability. ZincFive’s nickel-zinc batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end climate impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by an expert third-party analysis.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.

