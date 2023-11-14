FMG Partners With Bento Engine to Drive Advice Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FMG, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for advisors today announced a new partnership with Bento Engine Inc. (“Bento”), a fintech empowering financial advisors to deliver proactive, comprehensive advice at scale.

Through the launch of the new Bento Collection, FMG will offer its users access to a new suite of purpose-built materials that they can use to deliver personalized, timely and impactful advice that will benefit clients and prospects during key "Moments That Matter" on their life journeys. This collection offers advisors the flexibility to choose from three life events they may want to provide advice on (for example Getting Married or Having a Child), as well as the option to select from three age-related milestones (for example Age 62 Social Security Benefits).

“We are thrilled to partner with FMG,” said Philipp Hecker, Chief Executive Officer of Bento Engine. "Our mission is to bring better advice beyond investing to more families, via their caring financial advisor. Teaming up with FMG represents a significant milestone as it opens our Collection to a diverse group of new users. We anticipate that this partnership will empower professionals to offer comprehensive and customized guidance, addressing not only investment strategies but also the pivotal life events and milestones that profoundly influence the financial well-being of their clients."

Bento Engine recognizes the importance of the communication mode advisors employ in delivering this guidance. Thus, the FMG Bento Collection includes client-ready materials in email and visual formats, allowing advisors to select the best mode of communication on a client-specific basis.

"This strategic collaboration with Bento Engine enables our joint customers to easily execute meaningful marketing and communication campaigns designed to invite conversations that lead to additional share of wallet," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer at FMG. "Advisors struggle with not having enough time in the day to do everything they’d like to do. By integrating Bento content into the FMG platform we enable advisors to manage campaigns from one place removing friction and creating efficiencies. Our shared missions to help advisors grow through timely, content rich communications make this partnership a natural fit.”

To learn more about Bento Engine and the FMG Bento Collection, visit: www.bentoengine.com.

FMG will be hosting a webinar, showcasing the Bento Collection, on January 30th, 2024. Please visit https://fmgsuite.com/ for registration and additional details.

About Bento Engine

Bento combines powerful advice technology, proprietary content and timing expertise to empower financial advisors to better serve their clients and grow their business. Founded by industry leaders with decades of industry experience in 2021, Bento’s mission is to bring advice beyond investing to more American families via their caring financial advisors, so that families thrive and advisor practices grow. Partnering with leading Client Relationship Management (CRM) tools, including Salesforce, Redtail, Wealthbox, Microsoft Dynamics, XLR8, and Practifi, Bento facilitates client outreach in multiple communication modes and allows advisors to efficiently serve their entire book of business with personalized, impactful advice. To learn more about Bento Engine, visit bentoengine.com, and follow Bento on LinkedIn and X.

About FMG

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that assists financial advisors and insurance agents in attracting new leads, staying connected with clients, and growing their businesses. Consistently rated first in market share and customer satisfaction from 2019 to 2023 in the T3 Software Survey Report, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.