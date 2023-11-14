KMG and Insurity Partner to Provide a Value-Driven Approach to Insurance Core Solution Deployment

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Key Management Group. Inc (KMG) is its newest system integrator (SI) partner. As an Insurity SI partner, KMG will help address the critical challenges faced by insurers when implementing and integrating core solutions by offering collaborative, capabilities-driven deployment options. This partnership between Insurity and KMG ensures that customers receive the best implementation and integration experience when they opt for Insurity's core solutions.

KMG, a global IT services and business process services company, has more than 30 years’ experience serving the P&C industry and stands as a seasoned IT services and transformation provider. Specializing in the P&C insurance sector, KMG offers expertise in core transformation, software development, digital transformation, cloud migration, data analytics, and data migration. KMG’s achievements include expanding personal lines offerings into Canada for one of the world’s largest carriers, developing a cloud-native CRM with marketing automation to drive increased sales conversations and enhanced customer experience, and automating loss runs migration from paper to digital in just four months, resulting in 80% cost savings.

KMG has consistently delivered substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies for its customers. Key benefits of this partnership include bolstered market presence, shared technical expertise, and a commitment to providing customers with a refined, value-driven approach to insurance core solution deployment.

" We at KMG have always been driven by a commitment to excellence in our IT professional services. Partnering with Insurity, a recognized leader in core solutions, is a testament to the shared vision of delivering unparalleled value to our clients,” said Ravendra Singh, EVP & Insurance Practice Head at KMG. “ We're excited to bring our expertise to the table, ensuring that every Insurity solution is implemented seamlessly and effectively. This collaboration isn't just about business growth; it's about shaping the future of insurance together."

“ For Insurity, this partnership is more than an expansion of our services—it is an elevation,” said Jennifer Saylors, VP, SI Success at Insurity. “ Working with KMG ensures that Insurity’s solutions are backed by a team that brings unparalleled experience, promising a seamless transition for insurers, operational excellence, and a consistently positive user experience.”

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with KMG, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About KMG

Key Management Group Inc. is a global IT services and business process services company providing technology services and solutions to the Insurance industry. KMG has a strong focus in the P&C insurance industry and is well positioned for its consistent track record in IT and business service delivery. We work with several leading Insurance customers of all sizes (midsize to large) across carriers, MGAs, brokers, and agencies. We engage with clients on their strategic technology and operations initiatives. Our services range from traditional IT services to helping companies with their digital transformation journey. We are constantly helping organizations implement new business ideas by using the power of technology, cloud, data and analytics.