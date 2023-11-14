C3 AI Expands Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced an expansion of its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to solve customers’ critical business challenges across a variety of industries. Under the expanded SCA, C3 AI and AWS will focus on continuing to offer advanced generative AI solutions for enterprises.

The two companies focus on offering AI applications for customers in multiple verticals, including manufacturing, power & utilities, and consumer packaged goods, with continued dedication to partner in solutions for the federal government and state and local governments.

“We’ve seen continued enthusiasm in the C3 Generative AI Suite since its launch, and as interest continues to grow, our collaboration is focused on building a quick and easy onboarding process so our shared customers can start seeing immediate value from generative AI,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Our teams are dedicated to creating tightly integrated solutions so organizations can increase efficiency through faster data retrieval and analysis and accelerate value creation by getting many users onboarded quickly.”

C3 AI is a leader in Enterprise AI, providing customers with software that accelerates their digital transformation and democratizes AI across an organization. For example, one mutual customer uses C3 AI Law Enforcement to organize and analyze datasets and information to surface valuable information in near real time, accelerating investigation timelines.

This SCA, which started back in 2016, focuses on pairing AWS’s scalability, innovation, and agility with C3 AI’s industry-leading software. The C3 Generative AI Suite, the C3 AI Platform, and C3 AI applications all run on AWS and make use of AWS’s powerful set of AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics services.

The C3 Generative AI Suite, the seven industry-focused C3 AI application suites, as well as the C3 AI Platform, are available in AWS Marketplace now.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications; C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally; and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.