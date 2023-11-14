Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmission now available at Kenworth Mexico

Eaton Cummins announced its Endurant XD series automated transmissions are now available for Kenworth vehicles in Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton Cummins announced its Endurant XD series automated transmissions are now available for Kenworth vehicles in Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has announced its Endurant XD™ series automated manual transmission is now available in select Kenworth truck models in Mexico and Latin America.

Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro are exclusively offered as part of the Cummins integrated powertrain for maximum efficiency and performance. The series is paired with the Cummins X15 engine and is available in Kenworth T680 and T880 models.

The Endurant XD series are all-new, purpose-built, 18-speed automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double- and triple-trailer trucks, and vocational applications operating in harsh environments.

“We think Mexico fleets are going to really like the Endurant XD series as they make the move from manual transmissions to automated transmissions,” said Max Martinis, Mexico Sales Director, Eaton Cummins. “The Endurant XD series delivers an impressive combination of capability and ease of use which is important in Mexico’s challenging environment.”

The Endurant XD features Eaton’s legendary twin-countershaft design with helical gears optimized for fuel efficiency. The Endurant XD delivers up to 2% improvement in fuel efficiency when compared to the UltraShift Plus.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins. The global joint venture produces and markets industry-leading, heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles. For more information visit www.eatoncummins.com.