Arkose Labs is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arkose Labs today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Arkose Labs was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Arkose Labs is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

“We’re excited to partner with Microsoft on this important project, which is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship with the company,” said Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO, Arkose Labs. “The global marketplace is experiencing a ‘hundred years’ transformational moment, as AI steps into its rightful place as a change-agent for security broadly and bot management specifically. The opportunity surrounding this partnership is exceptional as we look to leverage the best of Microsoft’s world-class AI capabilities combined with our industry-leading bot management platform designed for enterprises. Adversaries are evolving and their attacks are increasingly complex. Through this partnership, we’ll be using AI to develop the next generation of protection to detect fraudulent traffic precisely and block attacks even faster than today.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Arkose Labs:

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with a high score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence six quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world’s first $1M warranties for credential stuffing, SMS toll fraud, and card testing. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in Argentina, Australia, Costa Rica, India, and the U.K, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse. For more about Arkose Labs, follow the company on LinkedIn.

