Greentech Introduces New Higher Efficiency Air Filters to Improve Indoor Air Quality, Meet Changing Healthy-Building Standards

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISSA - Greentech Environmental, a leading innovator in indoor air quality solutions, is proud to announce their new lineup of high efficiency True Mechanical MERV 13A filters. These advanced Greentech Filters+ incorporate the game changing ODOGard® technology, revolutionizing odor elimination at the molecular level within the filter.

This innovative HVAC filter represents the fusion of two pioneering technologies, high-capacity, ultrafine filtration and advanced odor elimination, setting a new standard for air filtration. It boasts a MERV 13A rating with exceptional filtration capabilities, all while maintaining a lower pressure drop. Greentech Filters+ have been meticulously engineered in the U.S. to meet the demands of both modern and older HVAC systems, effectively addressing the urgent requirements of post-pandemic facilities.

In the wake of the pandemic, both ASHRAE and the CDC continue to recommend the adoption of higher MERV-rated filters in commercial buildings.* Several states have even made it mandatory for government buildings to use MERV 13 filters, as exemplified by California's Title 24 regulation, which raises questions about the cost and ability to retrofit older buildings.

Greentech VP of Research & Development, Robert Jauch, said, “Greentech’s MERV 13A filters not only meet new guidelines for healthy indoor air, but can help older facilities improve their filtration without straining their mechanical equipment. Our filters effectively help healthcare, assisted living, education and other commercial facilities become healthier buildings.”

The filter’s unique design starts with Greentech’s advanced nanofiber construction, which provides more surface area to capture ultrafine particles, creates better air flow and helps HVAC systems work smarter, not harder. It’s a true mechanical filter with a low pressure drop, holding its MERV rating for the life of the filter, unlike electrostatic filters that may lose their charge. Nanofiber material also contributes to a reduced synthetic material usage by up to 50%, compared to other MERV-rated filters, resulting in significant synthetic material waste reduction.

ODOGard®, the second component of this ground-breaking technology, destroys VOCs, gases, and odors, changing their molecular structure to render them inert. ODOGard® is 100% non-toxic, 100% biodegradable and has a proven, established use in various household products, including adult diapers and trash bags.

“As businesses work to increase their air exchanges to the CDC’s recommended five or more per hour, Greentech MERV 13A filters will work to catch up to 90% of airborne particles, like germs and VOCs, while eliminating odors, like those that come with wildfire smoke,” said Jauch.**

Greentech’s two-in-one filter represents a cost-effective solution with no capital expenditure. It serves as the first line of defense against airborne pollutants and can replace a wide range of pleated filters, ranging from MERV 6 to 13, and even certain carbon filters in select environments.

*ASHRAE: American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers

**The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its ventilation guidance in 2023 to help prevent airborne hazards and indoor transmission of the virus that causes Covid-19

About Greentech:

Founded in 2009 in Johnson City, Tennessee, Greentech Environmental is a leading innovator in air purification systems for both consumer and commercial applications. Greentech has always taken a multi-technology approach to solving the toughest indoor air quality problems and does so again with cutting-edge air filtration solutions designed to enhance indoor air quality while promoting sustainability. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Greentech is committed to delivering state-of-the-art products that make a difference in the health and well-being of individuals and the planet.