Amazon’s Buy with Prime Kicks Off the Holiday Season by Offering New Shopping Benefits for Prime Members

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Buy with Prime, a benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from brands’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders—kicks off this holiday season with the launch of new shopping benefits for Prime members. Many merchants, such as Wyze, KNOW Beauty, ALT. Fragrances, and more, already offer Buy with Prime in their online stores. As Prime makes life easier every day, this holiday season Prime members will have even more benefits when using Buy with Prime. Customers can now track their Buy with Prime orders in their Amazon account on Amazon.com or the mobile app, get 24/7 live chat customer service for their Buy with Prime orders, and return eligible Buy with Prime orders at even more drop-off locations, with no shipping box or label required. As Prime members shop leading up to the holidays, they can enjoy the same fast, free delivery they know and love about Amazon while using Buy with Prime—including Prime FREE One-Day and Two-Day delivery.

“We continue to innovate our Buy with Prime offering so that Prime members get access to an expanded selection and a convenient shopping experience, even when shopping beyond Amazon.com. Just in time for the holiday season, we’re excited to roll out new Buy with Prime features that Prime members will love, including hassle-free returns and world-class customer service,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of Buy with Prime.

All of your orders, all in one place: Prime members can now view and track orders placed on brands’ sites that offer Buy with Prime using their Amazon account, both on Amazon.com and in the Amazon mobile app. Shopping for the holidays can be a daunting experience when trying to keep track of all of your orders. The latest feature from Buy with Prime enables shoppers to go to one place to check on both their Amazon and their off-Amazon Prime orders.

Get 24/7 live chat support for Buy with Prime orders: Prime members can now get access to customer service provided by Amazon on behalf of Buy with Prime merchants. They can use a live chat feature on their order detail page, where they are connected with trained Amazon representatives to get round-the-clock, human-assisted customer service for their Buy with Prime orders.

Easy returns just got easier: Prime members can also take advantage of the hassle-free returns process that they love from Amazon for eligible items they purchased using Buy with Prime directly on brands’ sites. Customers can choose from an expanded number of convenient drop-off sites including UPS Store locations, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go stores, without boxing up or labeling items. Prime members simply bring the item in the manufacturer’s original packaging and the QR code generated after starting their return to their selected drop-off location—there’s no box, no label, no fuss.

Trusted reviews, now on sites beyond Amazon: Shoppers can now see authentic reviews from Amazon—including the familiar Amazon star rating—on off-Amazon product pages for participating brands that offer Buy with Prime. With testimonials from real customers, shoppers can feel more confident about the site they’re visiting and the products they’re considering purchasing.

Merchant Benefits

Brands offering Buy with Prime can acquire new customers and build brand loyalty while offering benefits that shoppers love and trust. Buy with Prime is helping merchants acquire new customers. In fact, initial results show that, on average, three out of every four Buy with Prime orders are from new shoppers. Some merchants, like electrolyte drink company HydraLyte, are well beyond that—with nine out of every 10 Buy with Prime orders coming from customers new to their brand.

“Our mission is to make smart home technology accessible to everyone, and that’s why we were quick to jump at the chance to offer Buy with Prime and the Prime delivery promise to our customers,” said Logan Dunn, head of ecommerce at Wyze. “I mean, who doesn't want a peace-of-mind shopping experience, especially around the holidays? Not to mention the basic benefits of accelerated checkout and fast, free delivery. That’s why we’ve added Buy with Prime to all eligible products in our catalog.”

