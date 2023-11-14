Actor Tyler Perry’s Former Estate in Outer Atlanta to Sell at Luxury Auction®

This sprawling estate just outside of Atlanta was formerly owned by actor and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, and has also been featured in films such as Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) and The Game Changer (2022). After first hitting the market at $6 million, the home will now be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® on November 19. The current owner, who bought the home from Mr. Perry in 2018, retained Platinum Luxury Auctions to exclusively manage the sale. More at GALuxuryAuction.com.

Pictured here: views over the property grounds as seen from the pool. The tennis court can be seen at the far end of the parcel (center of image). A densely wooded perimeter surrounds the neatly manicured grounds, ensuring privacy. Learn more at GALuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The primary suite boasts 4,000 sf on two living levels. It includes a welcome lounge with fireplace, leading to a bedroom (pictured here) with two-story ceilings, an additional fireplace, elevated bed platform with contrasting wood inlay flooring, and walls of windows. GALuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

A lovely grand salon is at the center of the home. Two-story ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space will natural light, while four sets of French doors lead to the oversized patio and pool. GALuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed in the style of the grand manors one might expect to find in the European countryside, the property includes a large pool deck with surrounding patio, fireplace and formal courtyard. Dual staircases lead to a reflecting pool with fountains, in addition to a decorative pond and fenced tennis court with stadium lighting (not pictured). GALuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Georgia mansion formerly owned by actor and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry will be sold to the highest bidder in a luxury auction® on Sunday, November 19. The 11.4-acre property will be offered without reserve. It initially asked $6 million. The current seller, a private entrepreneur who became the home’s second owner after buying it from Mr. Perry in 2018, retained Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions to exclusively manage the sale.

In addition to Mr. Perry’s ownership, the property’s Hollywood ties include its use as a filming location. It has been featured in films such as Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022).

As reported this week by Wall Street Journal’s Mansion Global, Sunday’s auction is the third in a string of auctions by Platinum for homes that have connections to Hollywood. On Friday, November 17, the firm will offer a Nashville, TN estate (originally asking $22.5 million) that was leased by Adele and Ed Sheeran, featured on CMT’s TV series Nashville, and has hosted performances by artists like Sheryl Crow, Paul Simon, and Keith Urban. On Saturday, Platinum will offer a modern lakefront estate in northern Atlanta (originally asking $15 million) that garnered screentime in Ben Affleck’s thriller film The Accountant (2016). All properties will sell to the highest bidder without reserve.

Perry’s former property is located in Chattahoochee Hills, a small city just 25 mins from downtown Atlanta. He bought the vacant land parcel in 2001 and proceeded to develop the property and custom home, completing the project in 2003. The tri-level residence offers 16,500 sf of living space, with 6 beds, 7 full and 1 half bath. Designed in the style of the grand manors of the European countryside, the property features a central, neatly manicured parcel in the shape of a lengthy rectangle, surrounded by a perimeter of dense, mature landscaping for added privacy.

“Arriving at the property is like being transported somewhere in the western European countryside,” noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president. “It’s such a peaceful setting with a beautiful, natural surround. Mr. Perry had a keen eye in selecting the parcel.”

Home interiors emphasize spacious common areas with volume ceilings and oversized windows that fill the spaces with natural light. Prominent features include an expansive grand salon with soaring windows, gourmet kitchen, two-story study with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, home theater, and lower-level gym.

Perhaps most impressive is the primary bedroom suite, which measures nearly 4,000 sf on two living levels. The lower level includes a welcome lounge that leads to a bedroom with two-story ceilings, a fireplace, and walls of windows. There is also a “hidden room” off the bedroom, ideal as an office or private library, and a sumptuous bathroom. The suite’s upper level – accessible via one stairway off the lounge and another stairway in the bathroom – is comprised of very large, his-and-her closets, with enough storage for even the most dedicated fashionista.

Outdoor living areas include an oversized patio with a cascading, infinity-edge pool and spa, dining and lounge areas, formal courtyard with surrounding columns, built-in fireplace, and dual stairs leading to the lower-level reflecting pool and surrounding gardens. Grounds also include a large front yard with gated entry and circular motor court arrival, in addition to a large backyard with stepped gardens, water features, a decorative pond and a fenced tennis court with stadium lighting. Two attached garages accommodate up to 6 vehicles.

Within one mile of the property is the 8,000-acre Bouckaert Farm facility. The farm hosts champion equestrian competitions, weddings, film production, corporate events, and more. Equestrian amenities include 240 stables, 4 arenas, an impressive pavilion and multiple courses with varying terrain.

Buyers and buyers’ brokers may preview the property by daily appointment until auction day. For scheduling, contact Platinum representative James Smith at 800.683.3789. Additional property and luxury auction® information is available online at GALuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in luxury auction® sales, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.