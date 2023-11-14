RingCentral Introduces RingCentral Events for Virtual, Onsite, and Hybrid Events

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-first global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the global availability of RingCentral Events™, an all-in-one solution for virtual, onsite, and hybrid event needs. Formerly Hopin Events, RingCentral Events is designed to be immersive and personalized, enabling businesses to provide engaging experiences that take events to the next level.

“The world of events has dramatically changed over the past few years, and businesses have an opportunity to approach events in new and inventive ways that deliver unprecedented levels of engagement,” said Kristen Koenig, Head of Channel and Business Partnerships, RingCentral Events. “With RingCentral Events, we’re giving customers an incredibly frictionless experience – with flexibility to host either a single or multi-track event, and advanced customization options. Coming soon, RingCentral Events will include AI-infused capabilities to drive smarter event experiences for both organizers and attendees.”

Key benefits include:

Comprehensive: All-in-one solution for all event types, virtual, hybrid, and onsite, with native registration, analytics, mobile app, check-in, badge printing, and lead retrieval for a comprehensive experience, including 40+ app and data integrations.

Personalized: Create stunning custom branded event pages in minutes, not hours – no coding experience needed. Templates with fully customizable and modular blocks beautifully showcase agendas, speakers, sponsors, and content.

Trusted: Confidently run high-stakes events with a scalable solution that can easily scale to 100,000+ attendees.

AI-powered: Coming soon, new AI-based features aimed at simplifying and automating all aspects of events will free up time for organizers and elevate attendee experiences before, during, and after the event. Key capabilities will include:

Smart Content Generator: Craft infinitely creative copy with an AI Writer. Generate engaging content, from snappy titles and descriptions, to email templates and schedules, in seconds.

Craft infinitely creative copy with an AI Writer. Generate engaging content, from snappy titles and descriptions, to email templates and schedules, in seconds. Smart Q&A: AI will automatically categorize questions, making it easier for organizers to answer questions during an event in a more thematic manner and keep related questions together.

AI will automatically categorize questions, making it easier for organizers to answer questions during an event in a more thematic manner and keep related questions together. Smart Clips: AI-powered Smart Editor automatically generates bite-sized social media video content to help simplify post-event marketing by repurposing event content.

Attractively priced: Straight-forward pricing with a low barrier to entry offers affordable rates for premium events, with no surprise costs.

“With a member base of 160,000 across 147 countries, it was imperative to identify a global events platform that would bring everyone together,” said Mackenzie Bryant, Senior Program Project Manager, Women Who Code. “I’ve now hosted over 15 events on RingCentral Events, and I love the variety of features and functionality the platform has to offer, especially the customization capability. The live analytics and post-event data not only help us track our audience demographics and make sure our global geographies are represented, but also enable us to see where attendees are joining from so we can map out future events. Overall, RingCentral Events provides a holistic experience across the entire journey of planning and executing an event, with data-driven insights for the future.”

Pricing

RingCentral Events offers predictable pricing, with unlimited events starting at $750/year for up to 100 attendees.

RingCentral Events is the latest addition to RingCentral’s comprehensive business communications suite that includes RingCentral MVP™, RingCX™, RingCentral Video™, RingCentral Rooms™, and RingCentral Webinar™.

For more information on RingCentral Events, please visit https://www.ringcentral.com/rc-events.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers businesses with AI-first conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to gain insights and accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Events, RingCentral MVP, RingCX, RingCentral Webinar, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Rooms, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.