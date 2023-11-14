Intuit QuickBooks Partners with Allstate Health Solutions to Bring Comprehensive Healthcare Coverage to Small Businesses

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp announced a new strategic partnership with Allstate Health Solutions to soon provide QuickBooks Online Payroll customers with expanded insurance options for their employees, in time for open enrollment season. This partnership reflects QuickBooks’ vision to provide businesses and their employees with a comprehensive human capital management platform to help them easily manage their work, pay, and benefits in one place and to offer integrated experiences that save busy business owners time.

QuickBooks and Allstate Health Solutions made this announcement during this week’s QuickBooks Connect, Intuit’s premier event for accounting professionals designed to inspire, connect, and educate the community on technology’s impact on the industry and the latest innovations across the QuickBooks platform.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing comprehensive support for business owners when selecting benefits for their companies and employees. QuickBooks Online Payroll customers will have the ability to research and purchase insurance plans through a specially designed online portal. And for extra guidance, customers will have access to a team of Allstate Health Solutions benefits advisors dedicated to building the right plan for their business and employees. Employers will also save time by having deductions synced with QuickBooks Payroll, eliminating the risk of errors and saving them the trouble of making manual adjustments each time they onboard a new employee or a team member’s deductions change.

“Choosing the right employee health care plan is an important decision,” said Laurent Sellier, Senior Vice President, Intuit QuickBooks Payroll Solutions. “With our Allstate Health Solutions partnership, we’re helping employers access tools and expertise to find the right plans and then set up and run those plans with minimal effort on their part, fully integrated with their QuickBooks account and payroll service.”

David Essary, President Allstate Benefits and Allstate Health Solutions, added: “We are excited to partner with QuickBooks to expand delivery of our healthcare solutions, and deliver on our promise to provide value, solutions, and protection when it’s needed most.”

Once enrolled, customers will have access to:

Expanded Plan Selection with a Modern User Experience: Allstate Health Solutions will offer a broad range of insurance options for QuickBooks customers, including small and large group private plans, customizable high-deductible plans with various Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) options, as well as Medicare products. This diversity ensures employers can find the best-suited plan for their business and employee needs.

Comprehensive Supplemental Benefits: Group health insurance is more than just finding a basic health, dental, and vision plan. Allstate Health Solutions will provide new offerings in supplemental and voluntary benefits for QuickBooks customers to take advantage of for the first time. This includes hospital, accident, critical illness, life, short-term/long-term disability, and long-term care. Soon, Allstate Health Solutions will also offer additional options like identity theft protection, pet insurance, legal protections, compliance insurance, and various spending accounts for a more inclusive employer and employee user experience.

A Dedicated Agent Network for QuickBooks Customers: QuickBooks customers seeking support with their Allstate Health Solutions insurance plans will be able to directly connect to a call center staffed with more than 300 agents. This allows for expert guidance, personalized recommendations, and a deep understanding of the complex health insurance options.

Go here for more information about additional announcements from Intuit’s QuickBooks Connect event.

