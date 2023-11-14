Vultr and DDN Partner to Advance Innovation in AI and High-Performance Computing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, announced that DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, is the latest ecosystem partner to join the Vultr Cloud Alliance. By integrating DDN’s advanced data management solutions with Vultr’s high-performance, composable cloud infrastructure, data science and engineering teams gain optimized data operations, migration, and protection, which accelerates the implementation and scalability of AI initiatives across Vultr’s global network of 32 cloud data center locations.

For organizations driving transformation through AI, the ability to optimize data infrastructure while benefiting from a dynamic cloud ecosystem is key. With this in mind, DDN and Vultr have partnered to enable enterprises to manage massive data volumes on Vultr’s dynamic cloud, accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, simplifying data management and setting a new industry benchmark.

"Fast access to GPUs for dynamic workloads and data management for sophisticated AI models are two of the major bottlenecks every data science team faces," said Kurt Kuckein, vice president of marketing at DDN. "Combining DDN's robust storage for superior performance for large language models, generative AI, and machine learning applications with Vultr's globally distributed best-in-class computing capabilities eliminates these barriers."

DDN’s data management solutions and Vultr’s global cloud platform, coupled with the computational power of NVIDIA GPUs, are simplifying complex data management for AI and HPC workloads. As a result, organizations benefit from:

Global High-Performance Operations – Offering consistent, high-speed performance, reduced latency, and seamless data operations across the world, facilitating efficient global business functions thanks to the global presence of both DDN and Vultr, with its 32 global cloud data center locations.

– Offering consistent, high-speed performance, reduced latency, and seamless data operations across the world, facilitating efficient global business functions thanks to the global presence of both DDN and Vultr, with its 32 global cloud data center locations. Enhanced AI Model Training – Speeding up training times, iterating faster, and bringing AI models into production sooner, resulting in quicker time to insight and time to market.

– Speeding up training times, iterating faster, and bringing AI models into production sooner, resulting in quicker time to insight and time to market. Real-Time AI Inferencing – Empowering real-time decision-making capabilities, transforming user experiences and business workflows.

– Empowering real-time decision-making capabilities, transforming user experiences and business workflows. Optimized, AI-Driven Insights – Providing data-driven actionable insights that propel businesses forward, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

– Providing data-driven actionable insights that propel businesses forward, giving them a competitive edge in the market. Simplified, Scalable Data Storage – Delivering a reliable storage ecosystem that is easily scalable to meet evolving business needs by combining DDN's superior storage solutions, like EXAScaler/A3I, with Vultr's scalable cloud services.

– Delivering a reliable storage ecosystem that is easily scalable to meet evolving business needs by combining DDN's superior storage solutions, like EXAScaler/A3I, with Vultr's scalable cloud services. Secure, Streamlined Data Flow – Accessing a seamless, robust data management experience, integrating backup, archival, and migration across hybrid environments and augmenting AI processing with additional GPU resources for optimal performance.

“Our partnership with DDN is the latest step in building our global ecosystem of technology partners to enable the next wave of AI innovation for businesses around the world,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Our joint offering provides optimal performance for LLMs, generative AI, and machine learning applications. Together, we are helping innovators advance their AI initiatives, while ensuring optimized data operations on a scalable cloud foundation.”

DDN is the latest partner to join the Vultr Cloud Alliance. Touting a growing ecosystem of partners, including Backblaze, Signiant, Cloud 66, Zeet, Virtuozzo, Domino, Yext, Nestify, and Console Connect, the Cloud Alliance enables organizations to build custom cloud operations from an ecosystem of enterprise-grade IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers, so they can scale and meet their needs at every stage of their journey.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.