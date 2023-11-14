LDI Connect Selects HYAS Advanced Threat Intelligence and Protective DNS to Add to Its Managed Security Services Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HYAS Infosec, an adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, and LDI Connect, a leading provider of managed IT, office and security services, today announced LDI’s selection of HYAS as a strategic addition to their cybersecurity services portfolio.

This partnership enables LDI Connect to enhance its clients’ cybersecurity defenses through the advanced protection capabilities of HYAS Protect protective DNS. By combining authoritative knowledge of attacker infrastructure and unrivaled domain-based intelligence, HYAS Protect lets LDI Connect proactively enforce security and block adversarial command-and-control (C2) communication, protecting customer organizations against malware, ransomware, phishing, and other forms of cyber attacks.

“HYAS is a recognized leader in cybersecurity protections, and we know HYAS to be a nimble, innovative and highly responsive partner,” said Robert Handel, SVP | Cloud Strategy, LDI Connect. “LDI Connect is recognized for our exceptional services, and HYAS offers our clients new levels of protection against the ever-increasing threat landscape. They’re currently the ideal choice to help meet our clients’ evolving business and security needs.”

As early adopters of new and innovative technology, LDI Connect understands the critical role that protective DNS plays in their clients’ cybersecurity stack. Continually looking to improve the effectiveness of the services LDI Connect provides to their clients, the MSP recognized that the HYAS protective DNS solution has the highest efficacy rates in the industry in detecting new, unknown and emerging vulnerabilities. (Source: AV-Test) With HYAS Protect in place, LDI Connect clients gain greater visibility, efficacy and protection in their environments with a solution that integrates into any security architecture.

“We are extremely honored to work with LDI Connect and its client base across North America,” said David Ratner, CEO of HYAS Infosec. "LDI Connect is recognized for enabling clients to take decisive, proactive steps to improve operations and reduce security risks. This partnership enables them to gain proactive control over cyberattacks, such as phishing, and preempts their impacts such as ransomware attacks and other malware infestations.”

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns. HYAS helps businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable.

For more information, visit www.HYAS.com.

About LDI Connect

With over 20 years of experience, LDI Connect is a leading independent provider of office technology solutions. LDI Connect integrates the core capabilities of Print, Document Management, Managed IT, Cloud Services, Pro AV, and Security Solutions to create effective business strategies and solve client business challenges.

For more information, visit www.myLDI.com.