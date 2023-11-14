Indulge in the Essence of the South with O'Charley's Limited-Time-Only “Southern Comfort” Specials Menu

O'Charley's is heading South this winter with its limited-time-only Southern Comfort Specials Menu. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O'Charley's is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated and limited-time-only Southern Comfort Specials Menu, set to delight taste buds and bring a touch of Southern charm to guests starting today.

The Southern Comfort Specials Menu features a delectable array of dishes that pay homage to the rich culinary heritage of the American South.

Highlights of the new menu include:

Pecan Chicken Tender Appetizer — O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders with special pecan breading, served with our own smokey-sweet honey BBQ. $10.99

(Also available as an entrée with two sides for $14.49.)

O’Charley’s is also offering four delicious new cocktails and two seasonal beverages as part of the new Southern Comforts menu:

Bourbon Smash Cocktail — Smooth Jim Beam combined with muddled mint leaves, zesty lemon, and just a touch of sweetness. $7.99

— Smooth Jim Beam combined with muddled mint leaves, zesty lemon, and just a touch of sweetness. $7.99 Merry Cranberry — A refreshing punchy cocktail that combines Crown Royal, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a hint of sweetness. $8.99

— A refreshing punchy cocktail that combines Crown Royal, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a hint of sweetness. $8.99 Angry Moon — This unexpected fusion marries the orange zest of Blue Moon with the crisp, apple-infused goodness of Angry Orchard Hard Cider. $6.99

— This unexpected fusion marries the orange zest of Blue Moon with the crisp, apple-infused goodness of Angry Orchard Hard Cider. $6.99 Apple Jack — Savor the perfect blend of Jack Daniels, amaretto, a kick of Angry Orchard Hard Cider with a splash of simple syrup in this effervescent libation. $8.99

— Savor the perfect blend of Jack Daniels, amaretto, a kick of Angry Orchard Hard Cider with a splash of simple syrup in this effervescent libation. $8.99 And, Angry Orchard Hard Cider ($5.00 12 oz.) and Samuel Adams Seasonal ($5.00 14 oz./$6.00 22 oz.)

And to finish off a great meal, guests will be treated to O’Charley’s Salted Caramel Cheesecake, a creamy, classic cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with candied pecans and a dash of salt offered for $8.99.

For more information, visit the O'Charley's website at www.ocharleys.com.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.