28-Provider FQHC Reports Streamlined Operations Utilizing eClinicalWorks V12

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Health Care Partners of South Carolina — a federally qualified health center (FQHC) providing primary and specialty care services to the Conway, Marion, and Johnsonville, SC-region — is successfully utilizing the eClinicalWorks EHR version, V12. With V12, the first multidimensional EHR, the health center can use leading care technologies to enhance and streamline care for over 12,000 patients.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina has five primary care centers, one school-based health center, one dental clinic, one mobile dental unit, and one optometry clinic. The FQHC offers a wide range of comprehensive services, including primary care, pediatric care, women’s health, dental, optometry, pharmacy, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, diabetes prevention and education, and laboratory services. In 2022, the health center facilitated over 44,000 in-person visits and 1,200 virtual visits for over 12,400 patients. With 28 providers and 150 employees, the clinic needed a way to streamline workflows to keep up with the fast-paced nature of the center’s care offerings.

“We’ve served our community for over 44 years, and staying at the forefront of the latest healthcare technology is how we’ve consistently fought against the current epidemic of physician burnout,” said Santiana Mayo, interim chief executive officer of Health Care Partners of South Carolina. “eClinicalWorks V12 meets the fundamental needs of our practice — spending less time on administrative work and more time with patients. With features like the floating toolbar, our providers and staff no longer waste time entering or finding relevant patient information. Everything is connected and seamless.”

With the eClinicalWorks multidimensional V12 EHR, Health Care Partners of South Carolina now experiences hundreds of enhancements, including:

Improved application performance by up to 40% faster

A module for pre-visit planning

Improved usability with click reducers and redesigned medication management screens

A floating toolbar for easy access to key workflow features — including patient records, a virtual assistant, and other important documents

Value-based care enhancements through PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine

Enhanced procedure documentation for all specialties

Find more information about eClinicalWorks solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Health Care Partners of South Carolina

Health Care Partners of South Carolina provides services in Horry, Marion, and Florence Counties in South Carolina. Health Care Partners of South Carolina provides comprehensive primary and preventative health care for all ages including women’s care, dental, optometry, behavioral health, diabetic education, substance use disorder treatment, laboratory, and pharmacy services. Its vision is to be the preferred health care home known for providing exceptional patient experiences. Its 28 providers and 150 employees carry out its mission to provide quality, affordable, accessible, primary, preventative, and supporting health care services, delivered with compassion and respect to all. Learn more at www.hcpsc.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.