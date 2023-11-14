Start Your Engines - Logitech McLaren G Challenge Returns for 6th and Biggest Season Ever

Logitech G and McLaren Racing are excited to announce the sixth season of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing competition, featuring the genre’s hottest new title, Forza Motorsport by Turn 10 Studios. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and McLaren Racing are excited to announce the sixth season of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing competition, featuring the genre’s hottest new title, Forza Motorsport by Turn 10 Studios. Last year, over 3,500 gamers participated in four months of exciting competition that came down to the wire, with the winners from Singapore, Germany, Canada, Chile, and Ireland, taking home the grand prize.

For motorsports enthusiasts and amateur drivers, the official 2023-24 Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing season launches on November 16th, 2023 and will feature several opportunities to win prizes for both casual and hardcore drivers.

“ We are excited for this new season of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge,” said Joseph Bentley, Head of Logitech G’s Experiences & Production Team. “ We wanted to make this season a special one, so we’re excited to share that this year’s G Challenge will be integrated in-game using Forza Motorsport’s Rivals system, as well as include live semi and grand final grid races. We look forward to hosting an awesome G Challenge that is sure to thrill racing fans worldwide.”

Stage #1 of this season will feature the 2018 McLaren Senna and take place in the fictional woods of Maple Valley, New England, one of the most beautiful and enduring circuits in the Forza franchise. Maple Valley is a deceptively challenging course that has something to offer for racers of every level.

With qualifying stages running through February 15th, drivers can set their fastest lap time directly in Forza Motorsport’s Rivals mode for a chance to qualify for $100,000+ in cash and prizes from Logitech G and McLaren.

This year’s six grand prize winners (four regional champions and two randomly selected drivers) will earn an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain, for a VIP racing experience at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix. Included in the package: Paddock Tour, Lando Norris Meet & Greet, Official McLaren Team Jacket & Hat, Garage Radio Listen-In, and more.

In addition, all eligible drivers who complete an LMGC Rivals Time Trial in Forza have the chance to win prizes. Each month, eligible drivers can win a full sim racing setup, including: the Logitech G PRO Wheel & Pedals, ASTRO A50 Headset, and Playseat Trophy Edition racing chair. Winners will be randomly selected and announced each month.

Key Dates include:

Open Competition - November Rivals: Nov 16-Dec 14

Open Competition - December Rivals: Dec 14-Jan 18

Open Competition - January Rivals: Jan 18-Feb 15

Semifinals & Grand Finals - February 24-March 2

To participate, join the Official Logitech G Discord to register and navigate to the Logitech G Challenge in Forza Motorsport Rivals. Learn more about this year’s competition at LogitechGChallenge.com. For more information visit our blog or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software and solutions. Logitech G’s industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solution; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.