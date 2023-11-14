Revolutionizing the Industry: Orange EV's 1,000th Heavy-Duty Electric Terminal Truck Marks a Milestone in Sustainable Logistics

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange EV today announced the production of its 1,000th pure-electric terminal truck, solidifying its position as the industry-leading manufacturer of zero emission, heavy-duty trucks. The 1,000th truck will join the expanding fleet of Orange EV electric trucks currently owned and operated by Lazer Logistics, the pioneer in efficient, innovative, end-to-end yard management solutions.

Orange EV started the EV terminal truck revolution in 2015 as the first manufacturer to commercially deploy a heavy-duty electric truck, proving it was possible to push the industry to a more sustainable future. Over 8 years, 11.8 million miles, and 4 million hours of operation, Orange EV has set new industry standards for performance, reliability, and sustainability. Orange EV has provided more than 230 fleets with turnkey, cost-saving solutions, delivering electric yard trucks that average more than 98% uptime.

Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced yard management, trailer spotting, and shuttling services, and with more than 6 years of experience operating Orange EV trucks, is the industry leader in electrifying yard operations. Committed to saving customers money while reducing their carbon footprint, Lazer has rapidly expanded their electric terminal truck fleet (aka spotters, yard trucks), in the United States and Canada.

“Lazer provides unequaled, end-to-end solutions for our customers in all aspects of yard operations. We are always proactively looking for ways to drive more value to our customers and help them meet their company goals. Six years ago, one of our clients asked if we could help them meet their sustainability goals to electrify their yard. After doing some research we chose to partner with Orange EV, the pioneering manufacturer of electric yard trucks,” said Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome. “We have a long, successful relationship with Orange EV, having purchased both their 200th truck and now their 1,000th. The partnership exemplifies our shared resolve to provide high quality yard trucks, reducing costs and increasing operational efficiencies.”

Lazer will be deploying their newest Orange EV truck to Southern California where it will join their growing fleet of EV vehicles as they help their customers continue to stay out ahead of the requirements of the WAIRE Program and meet their sustainability goals.

Orange EV's 1,000th electric terminal truck represents a paradigm shift in the industry, redefining the norm and setting new benchmarks by offering the unprecedented combination of increased power, efficiency, cost savings, and significantly reduced environmental impact. Orange EV provides a definitively proven heavy-duty EV solution, signifying a transformative change in container- and trailer-handling operations.

"One thousand heavy-duty EV trucks is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and the impact we can make by electrifying the terminal truck industry," said Kurt Neutgens, President and CTO of Orange EV. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone achievement with Lazer Logistics, a company that shares our commitment to reduce environmental impacts, provide a safer and healthier environment for operators, and improve our end-customers’ bottom line."

About Lazer Logistics

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced end-to-end yard management. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With an increased focus on converting our diesels to EV, Lazer operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, maintaining all EV vehicles & equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.

Lazer has operations in nearly 600 locations with over 5,300 employees and 9,200 fleet assets – the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: www.lazerlogistics.com.

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, KS, is the leading equipment manufacturer of heavy-duty, all-electric terminal trucks. Orange EV has been building new and re-powered terminal trucks since 2015 and was the nation's first manufacturer to commercially deploy and scale 100% electric, Class 8 vehicles. Drivers and management prefer Orange EV’s purpose-built, zero-emission terminal trucks because they are safer, more reliable, and provide significant cost savings. Orange EV yard vehicles also meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules. Today, Orange EV's trucks are used by more than 230 fleets across 35 states, Canada, and the Caribbean and have surpassed 11.8 million miles and 4 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.