Harford Mutual Insurance Group Selects Origami Risk’s Billing Platform to Streamline Premium Collection and Payment Process

BEL AIR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harford Mutual Insurance Group has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) billing platform to bring automation, speed and efficiency to its premium collection and payment process across all its commercial property and casualty lines of business.

The selection of Origami Risk’s billing platform expands Harford Mutual’s technology-based transformation and builds on the insurer’s recent implementation of Origami’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) P&C solution for claims adjudication and reporting.

“As we drive for efficiency and accelerated growth, Origami Risk has proven to be a trusted partner providing state-of-the-art technology and timely support in helping transform our core functions,” said Wayne Gearhart, senior vice president and COO, Harford Mutual. “We’re already seeing early results from Origami’s claims solution and look forward to implementing their billing platform and its impact on our business, customers and agency partners.”

“Origami’s platform will streamline our billing operations across all commercial insurance lines, while improving agent and policyholder experience,” added Karen Mashinski, senior vice president and CFO, Harford Mutual.

“We’re delighted that Harford Mutual is expanding its partnership with Origami, adding our highly configurable billing platform to its technology transformation,” said Joe Cannon, P&C Core Sales Leader, Origami Risk. "Our scalable, multi-tenant and always current software solutions give Harford Mutual the tools and functionality to support its accelerated growth objectives and strong customer service orientation now and well into the future."

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual, a Ward’s 50® top performing insurance company in 2021 & 2022, ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through a network of independent agents in ten states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.