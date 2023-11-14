Carlisle Companies Commits to Largest Purse in Epson Tour History, with a Three-Year Extension

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) and the Epson Tour announced a contract extension for the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic. The Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic is one of the few 72-hole events on the Epson Tour schedule and will now have the largest purse in Epson Tour history. The purse will increase from $335,000 to $400,000 for the 2024 season, with the winner taking home $60,000, the most in Epson Tour history.

“ We are constantly seeking partners who share our goal of giving our athletes the best opportunities to succeed and pursue their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour, which is exactly what Carlisle has consistently done from day one of this great event,” said Epson Tour Chief Business and Operating Officer, Jody Brothers.

Serving as a title sponsor for the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic since 2021, the entirety of its existence, Carlisle will continue to support the event through 2026.

Chris Koch, Carlisle’s Chair, President, and CEO said, “ We are proud to partner with the LPGA Epson Tour to bring the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic to the Phoenix Community for the next three years. We are honored to provide a sponsorship that will bring the largest ever purse on the LPGA Epson Tour to TPC Scottsdale. Carlisle is building the future of sustainable and energy efficient residential and commercial construction products with a group of dedicated, diverse and determined team members, and we are thrilled to support the hard-working and resilient women who are the future of professional golf and represent our values so well.”

The “Road to the LPGA” will be heading to a new location when it returns to Arizona, with the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic moving from Longbow Golf Club to The Champions Course at TPC Scottsdale. TPC Scottsdale is best known for hosting the WM Phoenix Open on The Stadium Course while its Champions Course has previously hosted the first stage of PGA TOUR Q School and multiple editions of the final stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q School. The facility will add another professional event to their schedule when the Epson Tour comes to town May 6-12, 2024.

“ We are thrilled to welcome the Epson Tour to TPC Scottsdale, where the challenges of the Champions Course are sure to test these professionals during their journeys to the LPGA Tour,” said Brad Williams, TPC Scottsdale General Manager and Regional Director of Operations. “ Many of the world's greatest female professional golfers got their start on the Epson Tour, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of stars on our golf course over the next three years."

The tournament boasts a collection of talented champions, with all three former winners currently on the LPGA Tour, including the defending champion and 2023 Epson Tour Player of the Year, Gabriela Ruffels.

Pro-Am and Volunteers opportunities are available at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, and more information can be found at www.carlislelpga.com.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System ("COS"), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About The Epson Tour

The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour, the world’s leading competitive destination for female professional golfers. With the support of entitlement partner Seiko Epson Corporation, the Tour, entering into its 43rd competitive season in 2023, aims to prepare the world’s best female professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour. In the last decade, the Epson Tour has grown from 15 tournaments and $1.6 million in total prize money to hosting more than 20 events and awarding $5 million in 2023. With more than 600 graduates and alumnae moving on to the LPGA Tour, former Epson Tour players have won 466 LPGA titles.