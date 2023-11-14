Liberty Latin America Selects Hiya for Spam and Fraud Call Protection

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiya, the leading voice security company, today announced a new agreement with Liberty Latin America to provide the industry’s leading call protection service, Hiya Protect, to all eligible Liberty Latin America mobile subscribers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Liberty Call Defense, powered by Hiya Protect, will go live this fall and provide spam and fraud call protection to Liberty Latin America’s eligible mobile subscribers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The new solution benefits from Hiya’s integration partnership with Ericsson which offers carriers the fastest path to addressing spam and fraud call protection - and makes Liberty Latin America the first carrier in Latin America to implement Hiya Protect. Hiya Protect integrates with Liberty Latin America’s Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), which will enable it to identify incoming spam and fraud calls attempting to connect to any of its subscriber base at the network level – and block the call before it reaches the subscriber.

According to Hiya’s latest research, 15.7% of all unidentified calls in Puerto Rico are spam and 14% of those are fraud calls. As spammers grow in their frequency and sophistication, network-wide call protection offers consumers the most complete protection from spam and fraud.

“As spam and fraud is plaguing consumers across nearly every channel of communications, including the internet and mobile devices, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our customers' most important communications,” said Liberty Latin America Chief Technology and Product Officer, Aamir Hussain. “Protecting customers from the potential damages of spam and fraud calls is a growing concern across the industry and a major priority at Liberty Latin America. We are thrilled to bring Hiya’s best-in-class call protection to our voice network subscribers across Puerto Rico and the USVI.”

Consumers that use Hiya Protect either through the Hiya App, Samsung galaxy devices, or with their telecommunication provider, are the most protected consumers anywhere on the voice network.

“As voice remains consumers' preferred method of communication, it’s also potentially the most susceptible to spam and fraud – challenging network providers to establish greater trust in the voice network," said Hiya President Kush Parikh. “Liberty Latin America is leading the charge across Puerto Rico and the USVI by implementing Hiya Protect to fight spam and fraudsters while helping legitimate calls connect.”

Hiya and Ericsson previously announced their collaboration in a joint solution called Call Qualification to ensure carriers can quickly and easily protect subscribers from spam and fraud calls. Hiya additionally offers direct integration with other industry-leading network infrastructure providers used by the world’s largest carriers. Hiya is simple to implement thanks to direct integration with industry-leading network infrastructure providers, like Ericsson, used by the world’s largest carriers. Carriers that choose Hiya Protect for spam and fraud call protection report fewer customer complaints, increased brand reputation, and improved customer satisfaction and overall NPS. Powered by AI technology that allows carriers to recognize and stop new and emerging scams in real-time, Hiya Protect satisfies regulatory requirements and exceeds carrier demands for subscriber voice call protection.

To learn more about Hiya Protect and how it can help protect your subscribers from spam and fraud, visit https://www.hiya.com/products/protect.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 400 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for AT&T, EE, Samsung, Ericsson and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.