Baptist World Aid Chooses 8x8 to Deliver Superior Communications Experiences to its Donors, Employees, and Partners in the Fight Against Global Poverty

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Baptist World Aid has deployed the 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams and the solution certified for Teams 8x8 Contact Center. With 8x8, Baptist World Aid now has an organization-wide integrated platform for communications, collaboration, and customer engagement across mobile, desktop, and web to deliver superior customer experiences.

Baptist World Aid is a nonprofit organization focused on creating lasting solutions to combat global poverty through community development, disaster relief, and advocacy. The organization operates in 22 countries alongside 35 in-country project partners to deliver 67 projects that address the root causes of poverty and create opportunities for children and families to thrive. To help manage the myriad global locations, employees, and partners, Baptist World Aid needed an integrated cloud contact center and communications platform capable of supporting both customer engagement and employee communications and collaboration for support and donation processing. Further, Baptist World Aid needed a solution that seamlessly integrated with their existing Microsoft Teams solution to provide accurate, real-time data and analytics.

Baptist World Aid chose the 8x8 XCaaS platform for its exceptional call quality, improved quality management and reporting capabilities, and seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365, all of which enable employees to provide exceptional customer support and services across any role and location. Further, 8x8’s ease of use and product support has allowed Baptist World Aid to focus more on important, life altering projects and goals and less on software maintenance.

"Whether we’re working with in-country partners, our donors, or our employees, it’s important that we’re able to provide high quality engagement for an outstanding customer and employee experience from the start,” said Eun Bie Lee, Support Engagement Manager at Baptist World Aid. "8x8 has completely changed the way we approach our communications strategy and our eyes have been opened to the vast array of features and possibilities available. With 8x8, we’re able to accomplish so much more, regardless of location, and we’re thrilled with the impact it has had on our efforts and the overall experiences for our donors, employees, and partners."

“Baptist World Aid is doing incredible work around the world to alleviate poverty, and a big piece of having an impact is being able to effectively communicate with everyone involved,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 XCaaS, not only does Baptist World Aid get a seamless, integrated contact center and unified communications platform, they also get the benefits of working within the familiar Teams interface. We are proud of the part our product has played in delivering personalized customer interactions, boosting agent productivity, and fostering internal collaboration for such an incredible organization.”

The 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, and Experience Communications as a Service™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.