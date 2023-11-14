POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES MOBILE APP FEATURING A NEW SHOPPING AND DESIGN EXPERIENCE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new mobile iOS shopping and design app. Designed to deliver a seamless and convenient customer shopping experience, the new Pottery Barn mobile app also makes it easy for customer to create and manage a registry on-the-go. The app is now available for free in the App Store® where it joins the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen iOS apps.

Additional features of the new Pottery Barn mobile app include:

Free expert help: request an appointment with a Design Crew expert for a free in-store, in-home or virtual appointment, or engage the app’s chat feature to connect with a Design Crew associate for assistance

Share favorites: customers can share favorite items easily with contacts and on social media directly through the app

Registry made easy: an enhanced registry experience to track, manage and add items to a Pottery Barn registry directly in the app

Virtual preview: customers can use the iPhone camera to see products in their own homes

Shop by room: explore curated looks and tap to shop

Convenient Checkout: use Apple Pay® for a seamless and secure checkout experience

“As a digital-first brand, we’re thrilled to offer our customers an enhanced design and shopping experience on the new Pottery Barn app,” said CEO of Pottery Barn Brands Marta Benson. “Now customers can explore and shop full rooms, easily share their favorite products, and connect with a design expert all in the convenience of a mobile app.”

Users of the existing Pottery Barn Wedding Registry App can update the app with no interruption to previous registries, as of November 8, 2023. For more information and to download the app today please visit the Pottery Barn App on the App Store®.

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

