Seoul National University Opens NuScale Power Energy Exploration Center

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) announced today the opening of the first privately-funded NuScale Energy Exploration Center (E2 Center) at Seoul National University (SNU) with partners GS Energy Corporation, Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd., and Samsung C&T Corporation. As the first E2 Center in Asia, the educational training hub serves as a workforce development tool for South Korea to develop the next generation of advanced nuclear experts, technologists, and operators, positioning the country to become a regional leader of small modular reactor (SMR) deployment in Asia.

The E2 Center is an innovative learning environment that offers users a hands-on opportunity to apply nuclear science and engineering principles through simulated, real-world nuclear power plant operation scenarios. Through state-of-the-art computer modeling, visitors will take on the role of “control room operators” at a VOYGR™-12, 924 megawatts electric (MWe), SMR plant powered by 12 NuScale Power Modules™ to learn about the advanced features and functionality of NuScale’s technology.

The deepening partnership between NuScale and Korean energy industry leaders will help Korean companies advance their SMR capabilities significantly, which could lead to exports of Korean-supported SMRs in the future.

“ NuScale’s groundbreaking SMRs are years ahead of the global competition as the only advanced nuclear technology with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval, and today’s opening of the E2 Center allows South Korea to advance its position as a global leader in clean energy,” said Dr. José Reyes, NuScale Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “ With the support of our partners GS Energy, Doosan, Samsung C&T, and Seoul National University, we are excited to reach this new milestone in our collaboration to advance the shared goal of global decarbonization.”

The establishment of a NuScale E2 Center at Seoul National University will play a pivotal role in South Korea’s pursuit of their clean energy objectives. Through the hands-on learning experience provided by the E2 Center, South Korean nuclear experts and technologists will be equipped with the knowledge needed to ensure the safe operation of a NuScale VOYGR SMR power plant control room. This collaboration further underscores the increasing global support of NuScale’s SMR technology as the premier solution to advance the clean energy transition.

“ The E2 Center provides our students with an unrivaled opportunity to engage in hands-on SMR operations, cultivating the expertise essential for leading the global clean energy transition,” said Professor Eung Soo Kim, Head of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Seoul National University. “ We are proud to be the first institution in Asia to integrate NuScale's state-of-the-art simulation technology into our curriculum.”

