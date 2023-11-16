Secret Deodorant Launches Financial Literacy Resources to Help Create a Stress-Free Financial Future for Young Women

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the support of strategic financial wellness partners, Secret Deodorant proudly announces the launch of Secret U, an educational platform granting millions of young women access to financial literacy tools. Secret teamed up with Boss Women Media, Open Path Psychotherapy Collective, and well-known female financial experts to shed light on the critical need for accessible financial resources and the burden of financial stress. The newly launched resources build on the brand’s multi-year financial empowerment initiative to help women take control of their financial well-being by removing barriers to achieve financial equity.

Through Secret.com/moneymoves, women can access foundational resources that were created to resonate with today’s younger audience based on their financial needs and independent financial journeys. Workbooks and videos, created in collaboration with Marsha Barnes, CEO and founder of The Finance Bar Members Club, teach young women how to transform their money mindset and better understand budget management. Also accessible on the site are complimentary subscriptions to Open Path’s Financial Wellness course. The online program examines how to take control of finances and transform negative spending habits. This resource was created by Open Path Psychotherapy Collective, a nonprofit that provides people in need with access to transformative and affordable mental health care and education.

“How you think about money drives your decision-making and it directly impacts your ability to reach your financial dreams,” shared Founder of The Finance Bar Members Club, Marsha Barnes. “The resources that were co-created with Secret Deodorant provide tips and tricks to help young women feel empowered to take ownership of their financial life in the way that works best for them.”

Research has shown that finances continue to be a pain point for Gen Z, as generational anxiety reaches an all-time high in 2023. The issue is compounded for women of color who face intergenerational and systemic barriers. Financial literacy is an important skill to tackle financial stress and ultimately aids in the accumulation of wealth.

“Our work in the financial wellness space highlights the need to discuss finances openly, reducing the presence of shame when we can,” said Paul Fugelsang, Executive Director at Open Path. “It is encouraging to see Secret use its platform to raise this awareness and provide vital resources. The mental health implications of money and our relationship with it are rarely talked about, and that’s a narrative we would do well to change.”

To further unlock financial secrets through the distribution of resources, Secret teamed up with Boss Women Media to form part of their Ambitious Girl HBCU 2023 Tour at Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University. Boss Women Media, an empowerment community and media company, granted students access to financial literacy resources and the opportunity to network with Secret’s financial partners Marsha Barnes and Berna Anat, financial educator and author of “Money Out Loud - All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us.”

“Since its inception, Secret has addressed the inequities women face with the hope to help ignite change so that future generations of young girls don’t have to sweat the same obstacles,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director, Personal Care Portfolio, Procter & Gamble. “We believe that financial literacy is a critical part of women’s equality, and that when women are financially empowered, they are able to reach their full financial potential.”

For more information on Secret’s financial empowerment initiative, visit secret.com/moneymoves. Search for #SecretMoneyMoves on social media to explore culturally relevant finance tips.

About Secret

Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret® has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. The brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality, celebrating those who push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Open Path Collective

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides people in need with access to transformative and affordable mental health care and education. In partnership with mental health clinicians in private practice throughout the United States and Canada, Open Path provides middle and lower-income level clients with access to affordable psychotherapeutic care. Since 2013, over 120,000 clients have received sliding scale therapy from an Open Path member therapist. Our community of member therapists is 25,000 strong and growing.