Carol Ammon Shares Insights with the Next Generation of STEM Professionals at Central Connecticut State University

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Central Connecticut State University’s (Central’s) Homecoming celebrations last month, Dr. Carol Ammon, herself a distinguished graduate of Central (class of ’73), returned to her alma mater to share inspiring words of encouragement to STEM students via an on-campus presentation titled “STEM, Leadership, Critical Thinking …and Embracing Your Gift.”

Ammon addressed students, faculty, and staff at Central’s Torp Theatre about her career in research, business and medicine; and encouraged students to consider the limitless career possibilities in STEM fields. Ammon cited the ever-evolving nature of higher education — from advances in technology to more integrated learning pathways — and how such changes will enable the next generation of STEM professionals to become better critical thinkers who will change the world.

“We must learn how to use information in a moral and ethical way to solve the world’s most challenging problems,” urged Ammon during the presentation. While speaking specifically about nursing at the bedside of patients, Ammon added, “The ultimate experience is helping someone when they are most vulnerable. It is a privilege. You have to earn that privilege and when they give you that opportunity it is a gift.”

Ammon followed the presentation with a spirited Fireside Chat Q&A interview at Central’s Founders Hall, where she further reflected on her science journey.

In her career, Ammon rose through the ranks at E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company to advance from an associate scientist in research and development to lead a management team in the buyout and founding of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. After retiring as Endo’s CEO, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing so she could pursue a second career helping improve the health of others, especially those in vulnerable communities. She is now a philanthropist who oversees the Carol A. Ammon Fund and serves several nonprofit and education organizations as a volunteer or benefactor.

Among the gifts Ammon has made to health and educational centers around the country was her Fund’s donation of $8 million to Central in 2010, citing how the encouragement and academic support from the University helped set her on her successful career path. In gratitude, the school’s Board of Regents voted to name Central’s School of Arts & Sciences after Ammon. The funds from Ammon’s donation have been used to support scholarships, underscoring her firm belief in education equity, and academic program support.

“It was an honor to have Carol return to campus last month and offer words of wisdom and support to our students and faculty,” said Central President Dr. Zulma R. Toro. “Carol’s insights were appreciated by students and faculty alike. It was a truly rewarding presentation.”