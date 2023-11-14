Tanium Provides Complete Asset Visibility and Enhanced Compliance for Industry-Leading Risk Reduction with ServiceNow

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s only provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), and partner ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, took the stage today at Converge 2023 to highlight the impact of their partnership, which provides complete asset visibility by combining Tanium’s real-time endpoint data and remediation with ServiceNow IT operations and security workflows. These two platforms empower automation across the entire estate, providing customers with a complete and accurate Configuration Management Database (CMDB) comprised of all hardware, software, and virtual inventory data. This allows customers to:

Identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerability and configuration compliance risks with end-to-end security response lifecycle automation.

Increase productivity and accelerate growth by delivering superior digital experiences for employees, agents, and customers.

“The real-time data, speed, and scale Tanium delivers, coupled with the leading workflow automation, data orchestration, and AI capabilities in ServiceNow, has empowered customers to reduce risk, enhance audit and compliance, and prepare for a future where the quality of data is more important than ever,” said Erica Volini, SVP, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow.

Through the growing partnership, joint customers have saved millions by eliminating costly point solutions and enabling workflow automation by leveraging Tanium’s XEM platform. For example, a global transportation and logistics provider identified $20M in cost savings, and a federal agency recently reduced costs by nearly $2M and achieved 90% automated compliance for continuous diagnostics and mitigation daily audits.

Existing joint solutions include:

Tanium IT Asset Management for ServiceNow empowers organizations to optimize costs while reducing risk with real-time asset visibility through a complete, accurate, and up-to-date view of their enterprise hardware, software, and virtual asset inventory in the ServiceNow CMDB.

Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow accelerates security incident lifecycles by removing manual investigation steps, enabling ServiceNow customers to identify security risks from vulnerabilities and non-compliant configurations and remediate all from within the ServiceNow Platform.

Tanium Total Experience (TX) for ServiceNow integrates Tanium’s industry-leading XEM platform with the ServiceNow Platform to bring unparalleled visibility, real-time data, and proactive remediation to organizations looking to improve IT staff, employee, and customer experiences.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

