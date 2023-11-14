Montgomery’s 104-Year-old Congressional Medal Recipient to Attend Montgomery Film Festival’s Screening of “Black Uniform”

CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Montgomery Film Festival is screening “Black Uniform,” a newly completed documentary directed by filmmaker Robert Darwell, featuring the voices of 12 Black veterans who served within the ranges of WWII to present day. These servicemembers speak on why they enlisted and what they’ve given to their country. This important film, which has won top awards at numerous film festivals around the country, shares their heartfelt perspectives on what it felt like to be on the proverbial front lines as a Black man or woman in the U.S. military – including during segregated service; the draft; the nation’s shifting views on those who serve; and the additional challenges faced by women who serve.

“Black Uniform” features Montgomery, Alabama’s own 104-year-old Romay Davis, the oldest living veteran of the “Six Triple Eight” (the all-black female battalion that served overseas in World War II), who received the Congressional Gold Medal last year.

“Black Uniform” was produced and directed by entertainment attorney Robert Darwell whose previous film, the award-winning “The 90s Club” shared stories from 12 diverse individuals between the ages of 90- to 99-years-old, including Dick Van Dyke and Civil Rights attorney Fred Gray, and was screened at 25 film festivals and is now available on Amazon Prime.

Darwell, along with Romay Davis, are scheduled to attend the Alabama premier of “Black Uniform” as part of the Montgomery Film Festival on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:30 pm Pacific at the Capri Theatre. There will be a live Q&A following the screening.

Watch the Trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1REcwUgD7XI&t=29s