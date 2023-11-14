Sonia Menon Honored with Step Up Inspiration Award

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer Sonia Menon is a recipient of the 2023 Step Up Inspiration Award. Sonia has been selected as Step Up's executive honoree in Chicago for her commitment to mentorship, gender equity, and her work designing her firm's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, including developing new initiatives to enhance the recruitment, advancement, and retention of traditionally underrepresented individuals.

The Step Up Inspiration Awards are given annually to individuals who empower young women and help girls define and achieve their unique visions of success through structured programs, focused support, and inspiring connections. In celebration of Step Up's 25th anniversary, Sonia has also been named one of 25 Mentors of the Year, a new distinction reserved for those who serve as role models in their communities.

"Sonia's leadership has made an indelible mark on NGE's culture, playing an essential role in shaping our DE&I, wellness, and sustainability programs, which personify our firm," said Bobby Gerber, NGE's Managing Partner. "We see Sonia's commitment and impact in serving her colleagues and community every day, and we are thrilled that Step Up recognizes these impressive qualities."

Sonia chairs the firm's Sustainability Committee and is an active member of the firm's Hiring Committee, Women's Network, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committees, developing new initiatives to enhance the recruitment, advancement and retention of traditionally underrepresented lawyers. She also champions the firm's wellness efforts, overseeing the development of year-round programming and identifying a suite of benefits that holistically serve the NGE's employees.

Outside the firm, she serves on the national and Chicago boards of the All Stars Project, a not-for-profit focused on outside of school development programs for underprivileged youth. She also serves as a member of Profit Recovery Partners' Advisory Board and is an active member of the NALP, where she has held various leadership roles over the years. Sonia is also actively involved with the Law Firm Sustainability Network, ESG-focused technology company Vorgate, the Society for Human Resource Management, the Professional Development Consortium, the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association of Chicago, the Human Rights Campaign and the International Legal Technology Association.

NGE has supported Step Up for over a decade through pro bono legal counsel and board service. Over 40 NGE attorneys have spent time providing legal advice to the organization, while NGE partners Angela Elbert, Sonya Rosenberg, and Beth Radichel have served on the Step Up board of directors.

"NGE is proud to have a longstanding relationship with Step Up, with several partners serving as national board members over the years. The organization's mission aligns with the positive impact we at NGE strive to make on our community. I am thrilled to see Sonia recognized by an organization doing such important work in Chicago and across the nation," said Beth Radichel, current Step Up board member and partner at NGE.

Step Up will recognize Sonia and the other award winners during its inaugural Chicago event on November 16, 2023, at Artifact Events in Ravenswood.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg are recognized in the most recent Best Lawyers in America listing and represent scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best-known private companies. The firm is also a trusted advisor to startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.