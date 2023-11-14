NIKE Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate the Future of Sport

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced leadership changes today that will continue to build on its strong momentum and deep commitment to serving athletes with product innovation, design excellence, and powerful storytelling while imagining the future of sport and serving consumers at speed and scale.

Aligning against its next chapter of growth, John Hoke, a 30-year Nike veteran, will become Chief Innovation Officer, NIKE, Inc. Hoke, who most recently served as Nike’s first Chief Design Officer, will partner with Tom Clarke, President, Innovation, NIKE, Inc. to amplify and accelerate Nike’s innovation strategy and distinction.

Succeeding Hoke as Chief Design Officer, NIKE, Inc., will be 26-year Nike designer Martin Lotti. With decades of expertise and leadership at Nike, Lotti assumes Nike’s top design role after most recently serving as Chief Design Officer for the Jordan Brand. In his new role, Lotti will oversee all aspects of Nike design, from footwear and apparel to brand and retail concepts.

The leadership changes with Hoke and Lotti are effective immediately.

Industry leader Nicole Hubbard Graham will become the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, NIKE, Inc., effective January 2, 2024. Graham, a former 18-year Nike veteran, will lead Nike’s Global Brand Marketing team and oversee all aspects of Marketing, aligning the company’s brand voice against its next era of growth. Previously at Nike, she held various global marketing leadership roles across the business and geographies. Most recently, she was co-founder of Adopt, a minority-owned company and creative agency.

Graham succeeds Dirk-Jan “DJ” van Hameren, who, after an illustrious and impactful 31 years with Nike, has decided to retire next summer. A former Olympian, van Hameren has been a visionary leader at the cornerstone of Nike’s global brand storytelling. His leadership propelled the business over three decades and built the brand’s world-class Marketing team.

“Innovation, design, and storytelling have always been the heart and soul of Nike. These leadership changes enable us to obsess further our unparalleled innovation, product, design, and storytelling to reimagine sport for the next generation of athletes,” said Heidi O’Neill, President, Consumer, Product and Brand, NIKE, Inc. “Together, these leaders will deliver new levels of performance, style and breakthrough storytelling for consumers around the world.”

“I’d like to thank DJ for his dedication and commitment to Nike for the past 31 years. His vision and leadership will serve many generations to come,” said O’Neill. “I am proud of the work he has done to help make Nike the leader it is.”

Hoke, Lotti and Graham will report to O’Neill.

Dr. Muge Erdirik Dogan will join NIKE, Inc. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further deepen and strengthen the speed, efficiency, and quality of Nike’s consumer experiences with products, platforms, and services. The role will deliver technology innovation to accelerate NIKE, Inc.’s bold growth plans. Dr. Dogan will be on the executive leadership team and report to John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc.

Dr. Dogan joins Nike from Amazon, where she most recently served as the President of Amazon Fashion, leading the business, Technology, Science, Product and Operations teams. Previously, she held leadership positions across Amazon, including Vice President for Last Mile Delivery and General Manager of Beauty and Baby for North America.

“Muge is a consumer-driven leader who prioritizes connecting technology and science to customer experience, product innovation, and supply chain efficiency to drive profitable growth. She joins our deep bench of leadership talent across the enterprise that will lead us to capitalize on the great opportunities ahead,” said Donahoe.

Dr. Dogan’s new role with Nike is effective November 27, 2023.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.