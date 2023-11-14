Los Alamos National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration Select SambaNova Suite to Facilitate Their Generative AI and LLM Capabilities

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SC23—SambaNova Systems, makers of the only purpose-built, full stack AI platform, the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA), and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announce a strategic partnership to facilitate the laboratory's simulation needs.

Los Alamos National Laboratory is a multi-program, federally funded research, and development center for the NNSA. The organization is expanding its partnership with SambaNova in two ways:

Scaling up SambaNova DataScale® to accelerate AI workloads that advance the laboratory's generative AI and LLM capabilities.

Deploying SambaNova Suite to advance its Generative AI and large language model (LLM) technologies.

“Los Alamos is investing in Generative AI to advance a broad spectrum of national security missions,” said Jason Pruet, director of the National Security AI Office for Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“At the dawn of the exascale supercomputing era, we are increasingly relying on AI to be part of the ASC computing ecosystem to support our mission objectives now and in the coming years,” said NNSA ASC program director Thuc Hoang. “We are pleased to be scaling up our existing deployments of SambaNova Systems to advance generative AI and large language model technologies to contribute to the ASC program.”

“The multi-year deal being announced today is an expansion of our current partnership with LANL,” said Marshall Choy, SVP of Product at SambaNova Systems. “The partnership showcases SambaNova’s performance advantage over GPU based systems on the most challenging foundation model and deep learning workloads. This means more experiments and more discoveries that accelerate and impact national initiatives.”

“Generative AI and LLMs are showing great potential to transform enterprises, government institutions, and society,” said Peter Rutten, Research Vice-President, Performance-Intensive Computing, at International Data Corporation. “Seeing deep tech innovators such as LANL and SambaNova collaborating is a clear sign that we have moved to impactful implementations.”

“LANL is focused on scaling up generative AI and LLMs and because of that, they’ve deployed SambaNova’s technology across the lab,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems. “SambaNova Suite offers the quickest and safest way to deploy generative AI on-premises, solving organizations’ biggest innovation challenges.”

About the SambaNova Suite

SambaNova Suite is the first full stack, generative AI platform, from chip to model, optimized for enterprise and government organizations. Powered by the intelligent SN40L chip, the SambaNova Suite is a fully integrated platform, delivered on-premises or in the cloud, combined with state-of-the-art open-source models, which can be easily and securely fine-tuned using customer data for greater accuracy. Once adapted with customer data, customers retain model ownership in perpetuity, so they can turn generative AI into one of their most valuable assets.

About Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.