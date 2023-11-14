Wells Fargo Selects CoreLogic for Residential Tax Outsourcing Solution

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic has announced the company is entering into a strategic relationship to provide Wells Fargo Home Lending with real estate tax processing operations and will manage those services for Wells Fargo’s home loan customers moving forward. This includes the ability for Wells Fargo to oversee tax customer service via the CoreLogic Digital Tax Portal. This collaboration aims to enhance risk management, compliance and customer experiences in the mortgage servicing sector.

CoreLogic and the Digital Tax Portal will play a key role in simplifying Wells Fargo's mortgage operations. The Digital Tax Portal is supported by the industry’s most comprehensive tax data to deliver a positive customer experience while driving payment accuracy. This alliance underscores Wells Fargo's commitment to providing top-quality services to its mortgage customers.

Jay Kingsley, President of CoreLogic Mortgage Solutions, stated, "The alliance between Wells Fargo and CoreLogic represents a union of industry experts, a strategic move for Wells Fargo, and recognition of CoreLogic's leadership in residential tax services. Together, we are poised to enhance the future of mortgage servicing and deliver value to their customers.”

Ann Thorn, Head of Mortgage Loan Servicing at Wells Fargo, said, "At Wells Fargo, we are committed to providing outstanding experiences to our mortgage customers. This alliance with CoreLogic underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry best practices and technology. Together, we are confident in our ability to provide streamlined, digitized residential tax services that will benefit our customers. Wells Fargo believes CoreLogic is the tax services partner that best matches our core values and objectives."

As part of this engagement, all applicable employees that are part of Wells Fargo’s Real Estate Tax Team have been offered a similar position at CoreLogic. This enables a smooth transition of the real estate tax functions to CoreLogic while ensuring that the pertinent Wells Fargo employees have ongoing employment opportunities.

