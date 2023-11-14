Duraplas Partners With MARS To Transform HVAC-R Industry

ADDISON, Texas & HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duraplas, a leading provider of innovative plastic solutions, today announced its partnership with MARS, a renowned master distributor in the HVAC-R industry. Duraplas will now provide MARS and its extensive network with access to the innovative PolarPad line of condenser pads to reshape the landscape of HVAC-R products.

The HVAC-R industry has long faced limited options for condenser pads due to industry consolidation. This partnership introduces a welcome change as distributors will now have the opportunity to diversify their product offerings and provide a broader range of condenser pads to their customers. With the addition of the PolarPad line, they can cater to a wider audience with varying needs.

MARS, known for its history of exceptional service and quality, boasts an extensive distribution network that spans the United States, Canada and Latin America. The collaboration is a win-win for both companies, with Duraplas securing nationwide distribution through MARS, while MARS finds a high-quality addition to its product lineup after an extensive search for a product meeting its rigorous standards.

"We got our hands on the sample of this PolarPad and it clicked on a lot of the right levels in terms of product design,” said Frank Mehler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales for MARS. “The PolarPad hit a lot of the right bells and whistles that we're looking for. Then as we learned more about the product, it became evident that this was different."

Although Duraplas has a strong legacy in plastics manufacturing, it is a relative newcomer in the HVAC-R industry. However, the partnership with MARS positions Duraplas strategically alongside an experienced and trusted partner with deep industry insights. MARS' market knowledge and understanding of customer needs will fuel Duraplas to innovate further within the HVAC-R space.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of the HVAC-R industry, with its significant market size and the constant changes in energy regulations, we see vast opportunities from this collaboration," said Matt Hanson, Vice President of Business Development for Duraplas. "The partnership with MARS is a pivotal step in solidifying our commitment to deliver high-quality solutions to the distributor network."

For more information about the partnership, please visit: https://Duraplasinc.com/blog/Duraplas-and-mars-partner-to-transform-hvac

About MARS

Founded in 1946, Motors and Armatures (d.b.a. MARS) is a family-owned and operated supplier of quality motors, components, and service/installation parts for the HVAC-R industry. The company distributes its own extensive MARS and JARD branded aftermarket replacement products, as well as the original equipment components of leading manufacturers. MARS is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, and operates distribution facilities in Earth City, MO, and Mississauga, Canada.

About Duraplas

For more than 50 years, Duraplas has upheld a rich legacy of pioneering innovative plastic solutions for industries worldwide. With a well-established reputation for excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company takes pride in its ability to deliver products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also uphold responsible business practices. Utilizing state-of-the-art injection molding equipment, Duraplas meticulously manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of industry-specific products – from the newly launched condenser mounting pad for the HVAC industry to egg transport systems in agriculture. The company's expansive 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Addison, Texas, also includes specialized divisions for custom metal fabrication and custom plastic fabrication, enabling Duraplas to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele, including some of the largest brands in the world. To learn more, please visit https://Duraplasinc.com/.