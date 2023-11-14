RevBits, LLC Expands its South American Presence with Levex SA

MINEOLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevBits, LLC, a New York cybersecurity solutions company, continues to expand its international presence through a robust, global channel. It recently signed a partnership agreement with Levex SA of Argentina which covers five other South American countries as well, via Levex’ extensive dealer network. The partnership will help Levex enhance the digital security of its customer base by providing RevBits unique, award-winning Cyber Intelligence Platform (‘CIP’) to defend its industrial customers from damaging cyber-attacks.

David M. Schiffer, CEO RevBits, “The successful combination of five advanced cyber security products into a single unified Dashboard (RevBits CIP), with Levex’s highly regarded reputation, superior products, and services throughout Latin America, will certainly be attractive to Levex's current industrial customer base, as well as open new markets for them. Our platform provides maximum protection for various aspects of IT infrastructure.”

Juan Pablo Elbusto, CEO Levex, said, “We take immense pride in our collaboration with the esteemed organization, RevBits, a partnership that empowers us to deliver not only solutions simplifying our clients' tasks but also shielding their endeavors from the relentless onslaught of cyber threats that besiege them daily. As the CEO of Levex, I am honored to lead a company with such a robust and reputable strategic ally in the market. This alliance stands as a testament to our shared commitment to providing unparalleled value to our customers.”

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is dedicated to providing customers with superior protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. Its integrated platform, CIP, includes five main modules, all accessible via single sign-on through CIP’s dashboard: RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR, RevBits Email Security, RevBits Privileged Access Management, RevBits Zero Trust Network, and RevBits Deception Technology.

RevBits, headquartered in Mineola, NY, with global offices across Europe.

About Levex

Levex stands as a distinguished technology company with two decades of profound industry expertise. Levex’s unwavering commitment to innovation and nurturing talent resonates in its operations across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, and Bolivia. Much akin to RevBits, we diligently invest in cutting-edge technologies, perpetually seeking avenues to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.