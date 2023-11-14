Logiwa Joins Prologis Essentials Suite of Solutions for Warehouse Operators

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logiwa Inc., the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, today announced that Prologis, the global leader in logistics real estate, is now offering the Logiwa warehouse management software (WMS) to its customers on the Prologis Essentials platform which delivers the next generation of solutions to address some of the most critical challenges fulfillment centers face today.

Logiwa WMS offers the necessary capabilities by helping manage the flow of goods in and out of a warehouse. For fulfillment networks and warehouses that serve high-volume, DTC businesses, Logiwa WMS enables them to scale order volume quickly, integrate with other operational systems seamlessly, and fulfill customer orders accurately and on time.

"Our partnership with Prologis underscores our shared belief that innovation and technology are essential to warehouses' ability to scale, grow and thrive in today’s dynamic supply chain," said Erhan Musaoglu, founder and CEO of Logiwa.

The addition of Logiwa WMS to the Prologis Essentials platform makes modern warehousing, operational efficiency, and streamlined fulfillment more accessible to Prologis customers. This partnership reinforces Prologis Essentials as a comprehensive ecosystem, providing next-generation solutions that empower warehouse operators for success.

Logiwa is also a portfolio company of Prologis Ventures, reaffirming its commitment to logistics sector innovation. For more information on Prologis Essentials and the collaboration with Logiwa, please visit www.logiwa.com/company/partners.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud-based fulfillment management system for high-volume fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and DTC fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution excels where traditional warehouse management systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa, please visit www.logiwa.com.