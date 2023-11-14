HouseCanary Collaborates with Ally to Launch Integrated ComeHome Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HouseCanary, Inc. (“HouseCanary”), a national brokerage known for its real estate valuation accuracy, today announced it is collaborating with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), the nation's largest all-digital bank, to help Ally’s customers navigate the housing market with its industry-leading home search portal, ComeHome.

The relationship enables Ally to incorporate HouseCanary’s co-branded ComeHome solution into its website, providing a resource for Ally’s customers who are looking for their first or next home. The platform also allows customers to take advantage of any offers around first mortgages and provides access to numerous loan types and terms, all through Ally’s website.

ComeHome can also be utilized by Ally’s customers who are existing homeowners to understand the value of their home, which for many is one of their most valuable assets. Users can leverage HouseCanary’s suite of brokerage services including the homeowner dashboard and tools to understand their current equity, see neighborhood sales, explore the home improvement calculator and search for a new home or a second home.

Benefitting from the latest and more accurate industry insights from HouseCanary, Ally’s clients will have the option to receive daily updates on new listings to support their buying process.

Jeremy Sicklick, Co-Founder and CEO at HouseCanary, commented: “ Given the current market environment and high rates, we want to ensure our customers feel confident they're making the most informed decisions. ComeHome has been built to enable consumers and lenders to efficiently navigate the homeownership journey, and we’re delighted Ally’s customers can remain rest assured that they’re staying on top of market trends.”

“ We are committed to meeting consumers wherever they are on their homebuying journey from dreaming and shopping to owning and managing,” said Brandon Snow, executive director of Ally Home. “ Our collaboration with ComeHome enables us to build on this mission, giving homebuyers and homeowners alike the ability to see a home’s full potential in one seamless experience.”

In addition to tracking the current value of homes, ComeHome allows Ally’s customers to view their property’s value history, as well as gain insight into the local area’s active listings and recently sold homes.

