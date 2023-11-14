Skylar Unveils ‘Sunkissed Dahlia’ Eau de Parfum - Feel the Sun’s Golden Radiance Shine Over You

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced Skylar, maker of clean fragrances, introduced its latest olfactory creation, Sunkissed Dahlia, an eau de parfum that encapsulates the warmth of the sun and the allure of romantic florals. Available in full (1.7fl oz at $90) and travel sizes (0.33fl oz at $30), Sunkissed Dahlia is available now at skylar.com and sephora.com, followed by a debut in Sephora stores on or around January 12, 2024.

“Sunkissed Dahlia is more than a fragrance; it’s a feeling,” said Sara Miranda, Skylar’s vice president of marketing. “We wanted to create a scent that celebrates the romance of summer, the joy of a sunny day, and the irresistible charm of the dahlia flower. As you wear this scent, it feels as though the sun's golden radiance shines over you.”

The perfume opens with a vibrant burst of Pink Currant, Mamey Sapote, and crisp Apple, evoking the first sweet rays of morning light. The fragrance’s heart is a lavish bouquet of Dahlia, Jasmine Blossom, and Rose Petals, which intertwine to create a warm, floral and undeniably romantic core. As the day lingers into dusk, the scent settles into a base of creamy Vanilla Custard, rich Sandalwood, and comforting Amber, reminiscent of the sun’s golden radiance.

Sunkissed Dahlia is hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and free of 36 top fragrance allergens and over 1,300 questionable ingredients. The brand continues to pioneer eco-conscious packaging with 100% recyclable bottles, caps, and cartons.

“Skylar continues to strengthen its portfolio with a scent that provides our fans with the feeling of a carefree summer day any day of the year,” said David Dreyer, chief marketing officer of Starco Brands. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sephora, launching another scent that aligns with our values of sustainability and skin-friendly ingredients.”

Sunkissed Dahlia is Skylar’s fourth new fragrance in 2023. Earlier this year, Skylar introduced three other captivating scents: Boardwalk Delight, a delightful blend of cotton candy, raspberry sorbet, and creamy coconut milk, balanced by the warmth of pure vanilla; Lime Sands, a vibrant blend of energizing lime and refreshing coconut water reminiscent of a tantalizing margarita; and Peach Fields, a mouthwatering fusion of juicy white peach and grounding sandalwood.

About Skylar

Skylar is a trailblazing fragrance brand dedicated to creating clean, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly scents catering to the modern, conscientious consumer. Founded in 2017, Skylar empowers individuals to feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their skin with a diverse range of fragrances crafted to inspire and uplift. Utilizing the finest ingredients and prioritizing sustainability, Skylar designs innovative formulations to be gentle on sensitive skin, free of harmful chemicals, and vegan and cruelty-free. The packaging features a 100% recyclable bottle, cap, and box that are unique in the fragrance industry. Expert perfumers thoughtfully craft each scent to evoke a unique sensory experience, encapsulating the essence of life’s cherished moments and memories. With a commitment to giving back, Skylar actively supports non-profit organizations focused on women’s empowerment and environmental conservation. Through its exceptional products, dedication to customer satisfaction, and social responsibility, Skylar continues redefining the fragrance world, one scent at a time. In January 2023, Skylar was proud to announce that it became a business unit under the umbrella of Starco Brands, Inc., an inventor and acquirer of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. For more information, please visit skylar.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.