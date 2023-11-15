Aegir Insights and Finnish State-Owned Enterprise Metsähallitus Collaborate on Software and Intelligence Solutions for Finland’s Offshore Wind Market Development

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegir Insights, a sector leader in software and technology-driven intelligence for offshore wind investment, is proud to welcome Metsähallitus as a client for its suite of workflow software, data and intelligence for offshore wind.

Aegir Insights provides a competitive edge to offshore wind developers, investors and governments by combining deep industry experience with advanced data science and proprietary analytics models to assess offshore wind (investment) opportunities, helping global renewable players and governments make smarter strategic decisions faster, accelerating the deployment of renewables. Aegir’s advanced solutions Aegir Quant and Aegir GAMMA are helping governments to form the policy and strategy for large scale deployment of offshore wind.

“The Finnish Government has set the goal of establishing Finland as a fossil-free society by 2035. As the administrator of state-owned land and water areas, Metsähallitus has an important role to play in achieving these climate targets.” says Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights. “We are happy to now have Metsähallitus onboard under an Aegir.Gov. agreement, with deployment of our solutions helping support Metsähallitus’ offshore wind tendering processes and helping Finland’s market development”

Metsähallitus has recently launched an international competitive tendering process for offshore wind power projects off Närpiö and Raahe and Pyhäjoki. According to Metsähallitus, the planned total capacity of the two new offshore wind farms is approximately 3,000 MW.

Markku Tuominen, Wind Power Manager, Metsähallitus says “We are extremely pleased to enter a cooperation agreement with Aegir Insights and look forward to tapping into their deep offshore wind industry insights and experience, as well as benefiting from their advanced tool chain and software products to support Metsähallitus’ remit in offshore wind market development in Finland”

Delivering both comprehensive and instantaneous results for large swathes of sea area, Aegir GAMMA (Geospatial Analytics Model and Mapping tool) will assist Metsähallitus in identifying optimal areas for future offshore wind development.

Aegir Quant is an investment workflow solution which allows offshore wind developers and governments to carry out advanced simulation of offshore wind projects and portfolios for both fixed-bottom and floating wind. Applications include offshore wind project and portfolio development, M&A screening, bid analysis and feasibility assessments.

About Aegir Insights

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights provides premium commercial analytics and models to help inform investment strategy and capital allocation for leading players in the offshore wind and power-to-x (PtX) sectors.

Aegir Insights’ differentiated strategy includes its technology-led approach in cooperation with clients and academia, and its senior team having more than 70 years of industry experience from leading developers and OEMs including Orsted, Vattenfall, Vestas and Siemens.

Aegir Insights also serves as a trusted government advisor in development of offshore wind and PtX markets.

To learn more visit: www.aegirinsights.com

About Metsähallitus

Metsähallitus is a state enterprise that manages one third of Finland's land and water areas. Metsähallitus aims to foster the value of nature and shared wealth in a responsible manner across generations. 1,200 Metsähallitus employees all over Finland are responsible for the sustainable use, management and protection of these land and water areas, reconciling different needs and expectations.

To learn more visit: www.metsa.fi/en