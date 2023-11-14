Splunk Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Transaction With Cisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), in connection with the previously announced agreement for Splunk to be acquired by Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) for $157 per share in cash.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act occurred at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2023. The completion of the merger remains subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement, including approval of the merger under other applicable antitrust and foreign investment laws and approval by Splunk stockholders. Splunk continues to expect to complete the merger by the end of the third calendar quarter of 2024.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

