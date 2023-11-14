Meridian Medical Technologies, Kindeva Drug Delivery’s Global Health Security Division, Awarded Contract to Supply DuoDote®

ST. LOUIS & WOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meridian Medical Technologies, LLC (Meridian), a division of Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), has been awarded a $9.9M contract to supply DuoDote® to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the United States (U.S.) Department of Health and Human Services. Meridian is a globally leading health security and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) medical countermeasure provider. DuoDote® is an FDA-approved dual-chamber autoinjector (atropine and pralidoxime chloride) chemical nerve agent antidote. Meridian supplies DuoDote® to U.S. and allied ministries of health and defense, as well as hospitals and civilian first responder agencies.

As part of its role in the federal response, ASPR ensures the availability and rapid deployment of lifesaving pharmaceuticals, antidotes, and other medical supplies and equipment necessary to counter the effects of biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats, emerging infectious diseases, and natural disasters.

“Commercial partnerships are important to maintain critically necessary resources and capabilities that may be required to respond to future emergencies,” said Kindeva’s Commercial Head - Injectables and Health Security Business Units Tom Handel. “Meridian has a decades long history of providing medical countermeasures to military and public health agencies and civilian responders globally. Meridian is proud to serve as a solutions provider to help the U.S. prepare and respond to emergencies, support state and local preparedness activities, and ensure availability of critical medical assets to protect the health of Americans.”

