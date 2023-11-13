Network Perception and Claroty Integrate Technology for Continuous OT Cybersecurity Threat Detection

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that protect mission-critical assets, today announced a technology integration with Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, to provide OT network auditors with a comprehensive, independent audit platform to track and verify system changes and enhance network visibility.

The combined technology enables auditors to establish an accurate baseline view of network architecture and cybersecurity posture. This information can then be used to set up continuous monitoring that enables immediate response and adaptation to disruptions. Network assessment automation is fundamental to cyber resiliency best practices, enabling security and audit teams to transition from point-in-time spot-checking to real-time verification.

“While performing regular reviews of compliance metrics is important, accessing that data and analyzing it can be time-consuming, tedious, and limited depending on where you are looking,” said Robin Berthier, CEO of Network Perception. “As cybersecurity risks grow, reviews need to become more comprehensive and frequent and need to be managed in a way that will not overburden security and audit teams. Integrating technology with Claroty makes this critical assessment possible at a glance.”

“The exponential growth of unmanaged OT and XIoT network assets has made critical infrastructure more vulnerable to external threats,” said Stephan Goldberg, VP of Business Development at Claroty. “Our integration with Network Perception empowers customers to quickly discover and protect their XIoT assets, detect and respond to the earliest indicators of threats, and seamlessly extend their existing enterprise security and risk infrastructure and programs to harden their industrial networks.”

The integrated solution is available now for organizations seeking to enhance their OT cybersecurity defenses. For more information about Network Perception and Claroty's joint offering, please visit https://network-perception.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Claroty.pdf.

About Network Perception

Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.

Network Perception’s technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.

For more information visit network-perception.com.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, public sector, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company’s unified platform integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world’s largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.