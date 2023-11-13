Targo Chooses IP Infusion For Upgraded Backbone Network

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that Montreal-based Internet service provider Targo has implemented IP Infusion OcNOS® software and hardware from UfiSpace and Edgecore Networks to upgrade and service their backbone network. Logistics and support is provided by open networking specialist E.C.I. Networks, also based in Montreal.

Targo is a rapidly growing service provider with roots in providing wireless ISP services. Strong demand spurred its evolution from being a wireless provider to providing fiber services and expansion to residential service. Targo built their fiber network with Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON).

To accommodate increased demand and new services, Targo is using OcNOS for BGP router and edge services with VXLAN as an overlay. OcNOS provides seamless interoperability with their existing Cisco, Mikrotik and Ubiquiti networking equipment and provides a robust platform for any future expansion needs, with E.C.I. Networks guiding the seamless integration and providing continuous support throughout Targo’s network modernization journey. As a valued integrator, E.C.I. Networks assists in the selection, design, sourcing and deployment of open networking solutions, tailoring them to meet Targo’s unique requirements.

“OcNOS has been a little surprising with its combination of features and cost,” said Michel Blais, Network Architect for Targo. “An open networking strategy has been an effective alternative to our usual vendors in reducing capital expenses, and we’re on track to benefit from a great reduction in operating expenses ongoing.”

“Open networking has fast moved from being a market novelty to a viable and cost-sensitive alternative to major vendors’ offerings,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion continues to offer a feature list on par with other networking vendors without sacrificing performance for immediate ROI.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

