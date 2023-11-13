EngageSmart Honored With Multiple Wins at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EngageSmart Inc., (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, is the winner of the following Stevie® Awards in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business:

EngageSmart’s CFO Cassandra Hudson won Gold for Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – 11 to 2,500 Employees - Computer Software

EngageSmart won Gold for Achievement in Finance

EngageSmart won Bronze for Achievement in Promoting Work-Life Balance

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business award. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners Friday night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via livestream.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions that serves over 119,600 customers in the Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving spaces. EngageSmart’s solutions SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive are designed to help simplify customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service.

“It’s an honor for our Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Hudson and our women-led teams to be recognized by the Stevies—their dedication to our customers and commitment to our teams is essential to EngageSmart’s success,” said EngageSmart Chief Executive Officer Bob Bennett. “As an organization, we prioritize career development and cultivate an environment where our teams can thrive personally and professionally, and I am proud to work alongside these incredible women who lead by example.”

“In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of 2023 winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 116,200 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.