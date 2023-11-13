Shari’s Partners With Oregon Food Bank to Raise Awareness for the Fight Against Hunger

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shari’s Restaurants (“Shari’s”), one of the largest full-service community restaurant chains in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that it has partnered with Oregon Food Bank on an education campaign to raise awareness for the fight against hunger. Through the partnership, Shari’s and Oregon Food Bank will develop a series of public service announcements designed to tell the full story of hunger and the breadth of anti-hunger work and to mobilize local communities across the state to take action against food insecurity and its root causes.

Oregon Food Bank, which is a member of Feeding America®, seeks to provide access to nutritious food for all while building community power and working across systems and networks to eliminate hunger. From Oregon Food Bank’s 21 regional food banks, the organization distributes free food equitably across the Network in Oregon and SW Washington and advocates for policies and programs to address the root causes of hunger.

“ Shari’s is a community-oriented, family-style restaurant at its core, and we recognize the importance of lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need,” said Sam Borgese, principal of Gather Holdings and owner of Shari’s. “ We are proud to renew our partnership with Oregon Food Bank and to play a part in raising necessary awareness and funds in the critical fight against food insecurity.”

" We are so grateful to Shari's for joining Oregon Food Bank to spread the true story of hunger," shared Oregon Food Bank President Susannah Morgan. " Distributing enough food today will not end hunger tomorrow. Together, we're working to fundamentally shift common understanding of food insecurity, its root causes and the actions needed to end hunger for good."

Shari’s first partnered with Oregon Food Bank alongside Sysco food distribution on a similar education campaign during the 2019 holiday season. The campaign raised approximately $13,500 to support Oregon Food Bank’s end-of-year efforts against hunger.

About Shari’s Restaurants

Founded in 1978, Shari's is one of the largest full-service community restaurant chains in the Pacific Northwest. Shari’s is famous for its fresh Northwest food, welcoming service, and its large selection of hand-finished, award-winning pies. For more information, please visit www.sharis.com.

About Oregon Food Bank

At Oregon Food Bank, we believe that food and health are basic human rights for all. We know that hunger is not just an individual experience; it is also a community-wide symptom of barriers to employment, education, housing, and healthcare. That’s why we work systematically in our mission to end hunger in Oregon: we build community connections to help people access nutritious, affordable food today, and we build community power to eliminate the root causes of hunger for good. Join us online OregonFoodBank.org and @oregonfoodbank on social media.